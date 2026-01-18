Oregon's 'Village In The Heart Of Portland' Is Packed With Unmatched Cafes, Unique Art, And Historic Charm
"Keep Portland weird," as the unofficial slogan goes — but how does the city keep its unique character intact? Maybe it's the neighborhoods that are constantly evolving, like the Pearl District, a former warehouse area transformed into a shopping mecca with parks and galleries, or the once-gritty Slabtown, now a wildly trendy enclave full of eateries. Or perhaps it's the local hot spots, from vintage stores to retro video rental shops, that Portlanders hope tourists never discover. A few of these gems, from cool coffee shops to eclectic art installations, can be found in the Southwest Portland neighborhood of Multnomah Village.
Nicknamed "the village in the heart of Portland," Multnomah Village takes its name from the Chinookan tribe that once lived in the region now occupied by the present-day city. The Oregon Electric Railway constructed a train station in the area in the early 20th century, calling it "Multnomah," and a community sprang up around it. Some of the village's historic buildings are still in use today. For instance, the Nelson Thomas Building, a high-ceilinged landmark that served as the region's first post office, now houses Marco's Cafe (open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday), a stylish spot for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or happy hour.
Discover the art-filled Multnomah Village
Marco's isn't the only place nearby for a great cappuccino, which isn't surprising in a city known as the coffee capital of America. Multnomah Village has a busy cafe scene, with options ranging from Grand Central Bakery (open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.), a local institution famous for its sourdough bread, to the diner-style Fat City Café (open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.) known for its waffles and cinnamon rolls.
After getting your caffeine fix, wander around Multnomah Village to check out its unique public art. Street murals on display include "Multnomah Mola" by artist Amaranta Colindres, painted on the pavement at SW 36th and Canby; the large-scale artwork was recently refreshed as part of the neighborhood association's Street Art Project. Another piece in the works is a bird-themed mural by artist Oliver Casillas in collaboration with local non-profit Color Outside the Lines. Look for the artwork on the side of the building at 7855 SW Capitol Highway. While walking around the village, be sure to also keep your eyes open for a project by artist Chandler Subra, who turned old concrete sewage pipes into whimsically painted planters.
Plan a trip to Portland's Multnomah Village
Festivals and special events throughout the year make the neighborhood even livelier than usual. Every August, the Multnomah Days Festival & Parade features a family-friendly parade, an art fair, and live music performances. And during the winter holidays, the village's historic homes and businesses are brightened up with cheerful lights and decorations.
If you'd like to spend a few days living like a local in Multnomah Village, check out Airbnb listings in the area. Current offerings range from quaint cottages and tiny houses to guesthouses with secret gardens. It's also possible to stay downtown and get to and from the neighborhood quite easily: Multnomah Village is just 10 to 15 minutes away by car, and city buses 44 and 45 also make the trip.
Portland International Airport, considered one of the most beautiful airports in America for its striking architecture and one of the top five airports in the country for food, is northeast of Multnomah Village. The drive takes 20 to 35 minutes, depending on traffic, or just over an hour if you're using public transportation.