Oregon's 'Village In The Heart Of Portland' Is Packed With Unmatched Cafes, Unique Art, And Historic Charm

"Keep Portland weird," as the unofficial slogan goes — but how does the city keep its unique character intact? Maybe it's the neighborhoods that are constantly evolving, like the Pearl District, a former warehouse area transformed into a shopping mecca with parks and galleries, or the once-gritty Slabtown, now a wildly trendy enclave full of eateries. Or perhaps it's the local hot spots, from vintage stores to retro video rental shops, that Portlanders hope tourists never discover. A few of these gems, from cool coffee shops to eclectic art installations, can be found in the Southwest Portland neighborhood of Multnomah Village.

Nicknamed "the village in the heart of Portland," Multnomah Village takes its name from the Chinookan tribe that once lived in the region now occupied by the present-day city. The Oregon Electric Railway constructed a train station in the area in the early 20th century, calling it "Multnomah," and a community sprang up around it. Some of the village's historic buildings are still in use today. For instance, the Nelson Thomas Building, a high-ceilinged landmark that served as the region's first post office, now houses Marco's Cafe (open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday), a stylish spot for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or happy hour.