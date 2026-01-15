These Are The Safest Places To Sit When Traveling On A Train

Seat selection, though it may seem trivial, is a required skill if you want to make travel more efficient or comfortable, whatever that may look like for you. For those with travel anxiety, it may help to sit where it's deemed the safest in the rare (extremely rare) case of an accident. Many travelers already know the safest places you can sit when traveling on a bus and the safest seats to claim aboard an airplane. What about trains? Well, experts recommend sticking to the center of the train, facing the back of the train, and prioritizing aisle seats over window seats.

Larry Mann, principal author of the Federal Railway Safety Act in 1970, told NBC News when the outlet was reporting on the 2015 Amtrak crash in Philadelphia that "the safest spot in a train, during an accident, is the center of the train. Because if there is a front-end collision or a rear-end collision, the damages will be greater at those locations."

Inside the car, it's recommended to sit facing the back of the train — the opposite side to which the train is traveling. This is because if the train hits something, you'll be knocked back into your seat instead of out of it. And Ross Capon, president of the National Association of Railroad Passengers, told CBS News in another report on the 2015 Philadelphia accident that if you have the option to choose, aisle seats are safer than window seats.