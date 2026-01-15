These Are The Safest Places To Sit When Traveling On A Train
Seat selection, though it may seem trivial, is a required skill if you want to make travel more efficient or comfortable, whatever that may look like for you. For those with travel anxiety, it may help to sit where it's deemed the safest in the rare (extremely rare) case of an accident. Many travelers already know the safest places you can sit when traveling on a bus and the safest seats to claim aboard an airplane. What about trains? Well, experts recommend sticking to the center of the train, facing the back of the train, and prioritizing aisle seats over window seats.
Larry Mann, principal author of the Federal Railway Safety Act in 1970, told NBC News when the outlet was reporting on the 2015 Amtrak crash in Philadelphia that "the safest spot in a train, during an accident, is the center of the train. Because if there is a front-end collision or a rear-end collision, the damages will be greater at those locations."
Inside the car, it's recommended to sit facing the back of the train — the opposite side to which the train is traveling. This is because if the train hits something, you'll be knocked back into your seat instead of out of it. And Ross Capon, president of the National Association of Railroad Passengers, told CBS News in another report on the 2015 Philadelphia accident that if you have the option to choose, aisle seats are safer than window seats.
How safe is train travel?
Though train travel is on the rise — train routes like the Glacier National Park Getaway promise unforgettable national park views — travelers can rest easy knowing that train travel remains incredibly safe. According to the Bureau of Transportation's latest statistics, highway accidents account for more than 94% of transportation-related fatal injuries over the last several years. In 2023, there were over 40,000 reported highway accidents, compared to 969 train accidents, with the vast majority of those involving trespassers or incidents at crossings.
Extra caution is advised, as these numbers also include fatalities in the vicinity of rail tracks, like inside train stations — fewer events actually took place involving the train itself. In the same year, only three passenger train accidents (which included derailments and collisions) were recorded.
Refusing to go on a rail journey would be denying yourself the chance to see some of the best sights in the world. Ready to board? The most scenic Amtrak train routes in America are a great place to start. These recommendations are passenger-approved, too.