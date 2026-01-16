America's 5 States With The Most Mountain Ranges

There are thousands of named mountain ranges in the United States of America. From the East Coast to the West Coast to the fringes of the Arctic, peaks and summits are one of the great defining natural characteristics of the stars and stripes. They spike the clouds in Alaska with the colossal rock of Denali, and string from the Canadian border in the north to New Mexico in the south with the Rocky Mountains.

But what corner of the U.S. is crisscrossed by the most runs of summits? Which state has the highest number of named collections of peaks? This guide has the answer. After consulting the geographic names database of the United States Geological Survey (USGS), it offers a list of the five states that lay claim to the most mountain ranges.

Many of the states on this list will be predictable — but you might be surprised to see exactly where they rank. Everything from the sequoia-sprouting Sierra Nevada to the distant glacier-topped massifs of the Last Frontier gets a mention here, along with some southern states that are perhaps better-known for sun-kissed deserts than soaring peaks.