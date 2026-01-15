One Of Idaho's Best-Kept-Secrets Is A Historic Bridge With Scenic Views And Hidden Swimming Spots
Idaho is full of underrated destinations, like Boise's lively and beautiful downtown and the historic and underrated city of Orofino. However, one of the state's best-kept secrets is the Owsley Bridge, a 430-foot overpass above the Snake River in Hagerman, Idaho. Constructed in 1921, the Owsley Bridge has earned a place on the National Register of Historic Places for its importance in the history of Idaho's transportation as well as its unique appearance.
Though vehicles are no longer allowed to drive on the bridge, it is open to pedestrians and offers scenic views, whether you're looking at the structure or walking across it. "This bridge is so beautiful. Such history here," wrote one Tripadvisor reviewer. Along with being a unique structure in its own right, the Owsley Bridge is located next to a tranquil park as well as a rugged hiking trail. A short drive or boat ride away, you'll find several swimming holes if you want to take a dip.
Owsley Bridge Park and nearby swimming spots
To reach Owsley Bridge, take U.S. Route 30 and turn onto the Bell Rapids Road. Then, follow the signs to Owsley Waterfront Park. This small park is a place to get out of your car and view the bridge or walk across it. If you'd like to stay a while, there's a fishing dock and a ramp for boat access, plus a geocaching expedition. Reviewers note that the park is a popular place for picnicking in warmer weather. "It is a really serene and beautiful spot," explained one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Nearby, you'll find a former swimming hole called Fall Hole, which you can reach by parking on the north side of the Owsley Bridge and hiking along a gravel path. Although some residents remember swimming there, it can be dangerous and swimming is not advised. However, it's an interesting hike and Fall Hole makes for a stunning sight. If you want to go swimming, you can head to Blue Heart Springs, a natural spring with Caribbean-colored waters in nearby Buhl, Idaho (about a 10-minute drive away). These springs are only reachable by water, so rent a kayak at the nearby Banbury Adventures, paddle Snake River, and enjoy your swim. For another option, you can head along Snake River to Thousand Springs State Park (about a 15-minute drive). There, you'll find Ritter Island, a small island with a swimming hole. "It takes your breath away," another reviewer on Tripadvisor said. "The water is crystal clear."