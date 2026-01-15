One Of Idaho's Best-Kept-Secrets Is A Historic Bridge With Scenic Views And Hidden Swimming Spots

To reach Owsley Bridge, take U.S. Route 30 and turn onto the Bell Rapids Road. Then, follow the signs to Owsley Waterfront Park. This small park is a place to get out of your car and view the bridge or walk across it. If you'd like to stay a while, there's a fishing dock and a ramp for boat access, plus a geocaching expedition. Reviewers note that the park is a popular place for picnicking in warmer weather. "It is a really serene and beautiful spot," explained one Tripadvisor reviewer.

Nearby, you'll find a former swimming hole called Fall Hole, which you can reach by parking on the north side of the Owsley Bridge and hiking along a gravel path. Although some residents remember swimming there, it can be dangerous and swimming is not advised. However, it's an interesting hike and Fall Hole makes for a stunning sight. If you want to go swimming, you can head to Blue Heart Springs, a natural spring with Caribbean-colored waters in nearby Buhl, Idaho (about a 10-minute drive away). These springs are only reachable by water, so rent a kayak at the nearby Banbury Adventures, paddle Snake River, and enjoy your swim. For another option, you can head along Snake River to Thousand Springs State Park (about a 15-minute drive). There, you'll find Ritter Island, a small island with a swimming hole. "It takes your breath away," another reviewer on Tripadvisor said. "The water is crystal clear."