Arizona's Must-Visit Local Mexican Restaurant Is A Phoenix Gem Once Named America's Best

Let's get one thing straight: Greater Phoenix has a fantastic dining scene. The Arizonan megalopolis is home to about 4.5 million people, and its locals love a good meal. You'll find steakhouses, gastropubs, Italian, Ethiopian, and — incredibly, for this intensely landlocked climate — seafood. You can roam a sumptuous Arizona foodie trail of farm fresh feasts near Mesa, or you can enjoy family-friendly dining in Phoenix's most desirable neighborhood. Given Arizona's location, Phoenix naturally excels at Mexican cuisine, and you can't throw a horseshoe without hitting a superlative taqueria. First-time visitors get overwhelmed with all the options, from authentic, down-home Chicano restaurants to Tex-Mex-style sports bars.

There's one clear standout: Cocina Madrigal Tacos & Tequila. Located in the often overlooked area of South Phoenix, this place has attracted rave reviews from critics, including an entry in Forbes' 100 Places to Eat in the United States, a number-one spot on Travelers Choice's 10 Best Restaurants in Phoenix, and numerous high rankings from Mexican television network Telemundo. In 2022, Yelp declared Cocina Madrigal the best restaurant in the United States. Not for tacos. Not for Mexican. Just the best restaurant, period.

What makes this place so excellent? The scratch kitchen is a good start. Owner and head chef Leo Madrigal grew up in Mexico City, and he knows his homeland's cooking inside and out. But there's also the atmosphere, which Yelp described as "comfortable and warm but not overly fancy." The restaurant has a plain exterior, indoor and outdoor seating, and a fully stocked bar. The restaurant's reputation rests entirely on its service and flavors.