5 Nostalgic Michigan Towns That Feel Straight Out Of The '50s

Some of Michigan's most picturesque towns, with the charm and polish of mid-century idealism, dot the state's shores, lapped by the Great Lakes. On the shore of Lake Michigan, St. Joseph is a stunning example with year-round fun and historic sites. The city has been continuously settled since the late 18th century, but experienced a boom in the 1900s. From 1890 to 1950, the town's population count nearly tripled, and it continued to grow until reaching a peak in the '70s.

In the 1950s, St. Joseph would have been a busy beach town with candy-colored storefronts and a lakeside amusement park called Silver Beach, complete with a roller coaster and carousel, that operated from 1891 to 1971. Though the amusement park no longer exists, you can still visit Silver Beach for a day by the water and ride the Silver Beach Carousel, a replica of the original one that stood here and a fun time capsule of the midcentury.

Running parallel to the beach is State Street, a lovely, walkable shopping street with lots of whimsical stores and historic architecture, accented by white upright lampposts. Stop by Elephant's Breath Antiques, rated 4.4 stars on Google at the time of writing, to browse a wide selection of curios (perhaps even some pieces dating back to the '50s), or grab a sweet crepe at the 4.9-star rated Full of Crepe shop. St. Joseph is about a 1.5-hour drive from either Chicago or Grand Rapids.