Tennessee's Affordable Nashville Suburb Is A Charming Spot For Water Activities
Nashville is a truly electric city, famed for country music and tasty southern food. Home to iconic sites like the Grand Ole Opry, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and Tennessee's oldest restaurant that's been serving chili the same way for over 100 years, there's plenty to discover in Music City. That said, you don't need to spend a fortune to enjoy a stay, and real value can be found in the suburbs. Check out Smyrna, an affordable and charming suburb that's a hit with those looking for a riverside stay just outside of the city.
With a small-town feel, scenic green spaces, and plenty of opportunity for outdoor recreation, Smyrna's the perfect destination for those seeking an outdoor escape while remaining close to many urban conveniences. The must-visit highlight here is the 14,200-acre J. Percy Priest Lake (also commonly referred to as Percy Priest Lake), an island-dotted lake with camping, swimming, and endless outdoor adventure. Surrounded by campgrounds, marinas, and designated recreation areas, it's an idyllic spot for those interested in boating, fishing, and other great recreation options while taking in stunning waterfront views.
Things to do in and out of the water in Smyrna, Tennessee
Those who like water activities have plenty of options in and around Smyrna, thanks to its proximity to Stones River and the nearby lake areas. Visitors can enjoy kayaking, paddleboarding, and fishing along the shore, while the closest major outfitter for water sports equipment rentals is Nashville Paddle Company, a 12-mile drive north of Smyrna. Boat rentals are also available at marinas around the lake, such as nearby Fate Sanders Marina, where you can rent 25- or 30-foot pontoon boats for a relaxing day on the water with friends and family. If you're driving in and bringing your boat with you, you'll be pleased to know there is an abundance of boat ramps throughout the area.
If you aren't heading out onto the water, there are plenty of places to check out the picturesque lake and river views from dry land. Head to the Jefferson Springs trailhead to take in beautiful scenery along the river, peaceful walks, and even some wildlife. The wider Jefferson Springs recreation area extends these views beyond the designated trails, with plenty of space for a picnic on the shores while soaking up the riverside atmosphere.
Those visiting with family should also make time for Gregory Mill Park in Smyrna, especially during the summer season, when it opens a fun splash pad where the little ones can cool off. This is functional from late May to Labor Day and operates until 5 p.m. most days, but the park itself is open from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. Those hoping for even more outdoor activities should head to the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center for paddle rentals, small educational facilities, party room rentals, and rock wall climbing.
Planning your visit to Smyrna, Tennessee
Smyrna is a small suburb, perfect for a weekend escape or short stay. This makes it an ideal inclusion for a tour, and it puts you close to the start of the Promised Land Trail, an endlessly charming Tennessee road trip route exploring the state's sweetest small towns. It also sits a convenient 15- to 20-mile drive from Nashville International Airport, making it a convenient spot for those coming from out of state. Those renting a car can simply travel along I-24, and public transport connects Smyrna with Nashville.
Smyrna is a much more affordable alternative to downtown Nashville when looking for somewhere to stay. This price difference is clearly seen when comparing hotels from the same chain. For instance, comparable rooms at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites Smyrna will typically be less expensive than the Holiday Inn Express Nashville Downtown, and you'll only be about 20 miles from the heart of the action in Music City. Some of the best times to visit Smyrna are late spring to early summer (mid-May to the end of June) and late summer to early fall (late August to the beginning of October). At these times of year, temperatures range between 61 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit (per Weather Spark), meaning the weather is perfectly warm and enjoyable for outdoor water-based activities. Though the summer season typically peaks at around 90 degrees Fahrenheit in July, these months can be busier, so that's worth considering if you're planning a peaceful riverside getaway.