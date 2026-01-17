Tennessee's Affordable Nashville Suburb Is A Charming Spot For Water Activities

Those who like water activities have plenty of options in and around Smyrna, thanks to its proximity to Stones River and the nearby lake areas. Visitors can enjoy kayaking, paddleboarding, and fishing along the shore, while the closest major outfitter for water sports equipment rentals is Nashville Paddle Company, a 12-mile drive north of Smyrna. Boat rentals are also available at marinas around the lake, such as nearby Fate Sanders Marina, where you can rent 25- or 30-foot pontoon boats for a relaxing day on the water with friends and family. If you're driving in and bringing your boat with you, you'll be pleased to know there is an abundance of boat ramps throughout the area.

If you aren't heading out onto the water, there are plenty of places to check out the picturesque lake and river views from dry land. Head to the Jefferson Springs trailhead to take in beautiful scenery along the river, peaceful walks, and even some wildlife. The wider Jefferson Springs recreation area extends these views beyond the designated trails, with plenty of space for a picnic on the shores while soaking up the riverside atmosphere.

Those visiting with family should also make time for Gregory Mill Park in Smyrna, especially during the summer season, when it opens a fun splash pad where the little ones can cool off. This is functional from late May to Labor Day and operates until 5 p.m. most days, but the park itself is open from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. Those hoping for even more outdoor activities should head to the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center for paddle rentals, small educational facilities, party room rentals, and rock wall climbing.