Situated Between Indy And Louisville Is A Midwest City With Natural Beauty, Camping, And Rural Charm
Many travelers miss Indiana's captivating hidden gems and rural charm. With idyllic towns like French Lick boasting scenic views away from the usual tourist trail, the state has several under-the-radar spots that provide a delightful escape. For those seeking peace and quiet in a historic Midwest city, North Vernon offers true respite. This unsung destination is full of verdant greenery, seen in sites like Selmier State Forest, Calli Nature Preserve, and Muscatatuck County Park. With every natural vista comes a chance to camp, so your adventures can start and end from first to last light. North Vernon's bucolic simplicity is only amplified by the lush, picturesque surroundings — right down to its quarry-turned-park.
Located in Jennings County, North Vernon was once a bustling railroad town, ranking third statewide for train traffic. A walk down its Main Street offers a genuine slice of Americana, where well-preserved 1800s architecture exudes a timeless, rustic appeal. From catching a performance at the Park Theatre Civic Center to observing the artifacts at the Hayden Historical Museum, this city has a pastoral and down-home atmosphere away from the hustle. Not to mention, the abundant natural spaces are a feast for the eyes, allowing you to immerse yourself in the pristine wilderness. There are plenty of trails to hike, each guiding you to a different corner of the city.
Day-tripping to North Vernon from Indianapolis is easy since it's only an hour and 15 minutes away. Louisville residents can arrive at the city within one hour. Coming from Fishers, one of the most affordable family destinations in the country, takes 1.5 hours. The drive from Cincinnati is manageable within a day, too, taking 1.5 hours each way. While you can book a stay at Quality Inn or HomePointe, you just might miss out on a great camping trip.
Camping is the best way to experience North Vernon, Indiana
Hotel beds are nice, but sleeping bags under the night sky is a whole other vibe, and North Vernon has a couple of campgrounds to help you venture out into the wild. Deer Creek Campground is a top choice for those who want easy access to Selmier State Forest, Calli Nature Preserve, and Quarry Adventure Park. Located within a short distance of these attractions, the campground isn't part of a state or national park but operates independently. With a total of 100 campsites, 85 have hookups, while primitive sites are limited to just 15. The campground has water and a dump station — summertime campers can take advantage of the pool to cool off.
Although featuring fewer sites, the campground at Muscatatuck County Park is ideal for those who wish to explore this outdoor haven. You'll find 50 well-maintained sites, perfect for tents, trailers, and RVs. Eight are pull-thru sites, each providing the convenience of full hookups with direct connections for water and electricity. Not only that, but this area also has optimal satellite signal reception.
From the total, 26 spots come with 30 and 20-amp electricity and water in a shady, wooded setting. Each is equipped with a fire ring, picnic table, and a central dump station — these sites also have gravel pull-throughs for simple entry and exit. For those who prefer to pitch their own tent, reserve one of the 15 primitive sites that only come with a fire ring and picnic table. Even if you're visiting with a large crew, you can reserve the group campsite for a memorable getaway. There's a full bathhouse operational during peak season — winter camping offers limited facilities, with showers unavailable from November to April.
Soak in North Vernon's scenic beauty and countryside appeal
North Vernon is a prime location for discovering the great outdoors, and Selmier State Forest is your first stop. Covering 355 acres of dense sycamores, pines, and black walnut trees, the forest is an excellent location to catch catfish, bass, perch, and bluegill. Hunters also frequent this forest for turkey and white-tailed deer. While this place lacks restrooms or campgrounds, forest bathers often find themselves traversing the self-guided trail. The 1-mile loop takes you to Selmier's northern area, teeming with bottomland hardwoods. There's a longer, 3.8-mile out-and-back trail that's all the more striking in the fall.
Calli Nature Preserve spans 179 acres of limestone bluffs and mixed hardwood forests. The preserve is home to the tiny Rock Rest Falls, best visited after a rainy day. Follow the self-guided loop trail that stretches for 1.9 miles to trek through meadows, rare vegetation, and rocky cliffs before arriving at the waterfall. Bring your binoculars to catch sight of hooded warblers and red-shouldered hawks. Meanwhile, you can spend a whole day at Muscatatuck County Park, especially if you end up camping there. Go hiking, mountain biking, and fishing during the warmer months, and sledding and snowshoeing during the winter. The 2.6-mile Green Trail makes a loop around the park, the 2.4-mile River Trail traces the river's left banks, and the 2.1-mile Muscatatuck Trail takes you toward the city.
While you're in North Vernon, check out the Quarry Adventure Park. This 160-acre attraction was once an operating stone quarry, now being developed into a public park with trails and gorgeous views — the next time you visit, you might be able to camp here. Until then, enjoy the other spots in town or escape to the cozy, small town of Paoli with historic charm.