Situated Between Indy And Louisville Is A Midwest City With Natural Beauty, Camping, And Rural Charm

Many travelers miss Indiana's captivating hidden gems and rural charm. With idyllic towns like French Lick boasting scenic views away from the usual tourist trail, the state has several under-the-radar spots that provide a delightful escape. For those seeking peace and quiet in a historic Midwest city, North Vernon offers true respite. This unsung destination is full of verdant greenery, seen in sites like Selmier State Forest, Calli Nature Preserve, and Muscatatuck County Park. With every natural vista comes a chance to camp, so your adventures can start and end from first to last light. North Vernon's bucolic simplicity is only amplified by the lush, picturesque surroundings — right down to its quarry-turned-park.

Located in Jennings County, North Vernon was once a bustling railroad town, ranking third statewide for train traffic. A walk down its Main Street offers a genuine slice of Americana, where well-preserved 1800s architecture exudes a timeless, rustic appeal. From catching a performance at the Park Theatre Civic Center to observing the artifacts at the Hayden Historical Museum, this city has a pastoral and down-home atmosphere away from the hustle. Not to mention, the abundant natural spaces are a feast for the eyes, allowing you to immerse yourself in the pristine wilderness. There are plenty of trails to hike, each guiding you to a different corner of the city.

Day-tripping to North Vernon from Indianapolis is easy since it's only an hour and 15 minutes away. Louisville residents can arrive at the city within one hour. Coming from Fishers, one of the most affordable family destinations in the country, takes 1.5 hours. The drive from Cincinnati is manageable within a day, too, taking 1.5 hours each way. While you can book a stay at Quality Inn or HomePointe, you just might miss out on a great camping trip.