What Airlines Might Have To Pay To Replace A Single Cracked Windshield

Anyone with a car will know of the unexpected costs that make driving a nightmare. A dent here, a flat tire there, maybe even a chipped windshield — nightmare. It always happens at the worst possible time, too, and suddenly your monthly budget is out the window. Now, imagine that cost but significantly more ... on a plane.

A cracked windshield is probably one of the top things you never want to experience while in the air (closely followed by annoying passengers with the worst in-flight behavior). They are arguably one of the most important parts of a plane, protecting the pilots from the elements (and birds) while also allowing them to navigate us safely to our destinations. So, as you can imagine, a single cracked windscreen might cost the airline tens of thousands of dollars to replace.

Unlike your car, which can often be repaired with a trip to your local mechanic or a call to the mobile window service, an aircraft windshield is a seriously advanced piece of engineering. It has to withstand extreme pressure, rapid temperature changes, and high-speed impacts at thousands of feet, and it's definitely not something you can ignore. But how much does it actually cost to replace? It's a tough number to pin down because part prices are hidden in complex global supply chains, and labor and installation costs are usually absorbed by the airlines' own maintenance departments. Online estimates put the parts cost for a small airliner, like a CRJ or Boeing 737, to be around $30,000.