The Absurdly High Cost To Fly An Empty Plane To A New Destination

Having a plane all to yourself to jet from one place to another may sound like an impossible dream only billionaires can afford. But some travelers have been able to snag repositioning flights, also known as empty leg flights, for as much as 75% off a private chartered flight that would normally cost tens of thousands.

One interior design influencer says she snagged a private jet for £550 ($725) per seat, flying from Bristol in the U.K. "Now, I must say, you need to be flexible with dates and destinations and willing to YOLO it a bit," she said on her Instagram profile. "It's a great option if you are going with a group of friends where everyone chips in. Our plane was a seven-seater, and the price would have been the same if we filled all the seats or if there were just two of us."

So, how do you catch one of these empty-leg flights? Specialty agents use apps and other tools to match customers to open private jets. There is a catch, however; if the owner of the jet cancels their flight, then your swanky ride is also cancelled. That kind of unpredictable schedule makes it difficult to rely on empty-leg flights for travel. You may find yourself stranded in a destination without a flight home. Also, if you have visions of being served champagne in your own private jet, think again. Though it may be a luxury plane, the in-flight service is not paid for. So, you'll be expected to foot the bill for meals and service. In the end, it may cost you more than you bargained for.