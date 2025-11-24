The Wildly Unexpected US State Where Your Social Security Dollar Goes Furthest In Retirement

Choosing a place to live when you're retired is a big decision. Are you prioritizing staying near your existing community, or are you choosing somewhere new — maybe even moving abroad and becoming an American expat? If you'd like to stretch your social security dollars further, you might consider moving to a state with a low cost of living. An AARP study analyzed information from the Social Security Administration and the University of Massachusetts' Elder Index to find the 10 U.S. states where Social Security goes furthest. The number one spot? Indiana.

You might find this surprising because Indiana does not have the lowest cost of living in the United States (that honor goes to Arkansas, according to U.S. News). However, the numbers work out: Indiana's average retirement benefit payment is $2,034 per month, and the state's average monthly basic expenses are $2,238. Do a little math, and you'll find that on average, for Indiana retirees, over 90% of monthly basic expenses are covered by Social Security benefits.

The study further broke down the data into three housing categories: renters, homeowners with a mortgage, and homeowners without a mortgage. Indiana ranked No. 1 for both renters and homeowners with mortgages, and No. 4 for homeowners without mortgages (following Delaware, Arizona, and South Carolina).