The 5 Best Retro Hotels In Las Vegas For A Colorful And Kitschy Getaway, According To Reviews

If you want to stay in the oldest hotel in Vegas, check into the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino on Fremont Street. Dating back to 1906, it originally operated as the Hotel Nevada with 10 rooms for just $1 a night. Today, it has over 120 rooms that cost you a bit more than a dollar, but are worth every penny. Each suite combines contemporary luxuries with Art Deco furnishings, and retro tiles providing pops of color in the bathrooms. Photographs of Golden Age legends like Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra adorn the walls, harkening back to Vegas' iconic midcentury. You can even book a stay in one of the original rooms, which are lovingly renovated and filled with decades of history.

Travelers dig the retro vibe of the 120-year-old hotel, which shines proudly through its modern updates. One Tripadvisor reviewer writes: "The Golden Gate is crowned a gem of Vegas. With its lively newly renovated casino and great atmosphere the casino is a must. The room is a look into retro Las Vegas, very clean and quaint."

Boasting the oldest casino in Vegas, gambling at the Golden Gate is a historic affair. Beyond the glimmer of flashy new slot machines is a speakeasy-inspired gambling room (if you can find it), as well as a patch of brickwork from the original Hotel Nevada. If you want to sip your way back in time, grab a classic cocktail at Bar Prohibition. The legendary hotel bar is a liquor-filled landmark with a rich history of Rat Pack era regulars, including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr.