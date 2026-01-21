The 5 Best Retro Hotels In Las Vegas For A Colorful And Kitschy Getaway, According To Reviews
There's something truly timeless about Las Vegas. What was once a lonely desert town became, by the 1960s, a neon-lit playground of flashy casinos, glitzy restaurants, and nightclubs, ushering in the golden age of glamour of the Rat Pack era. While it remains the number one party destination in America, Sin City has significantly changed over the years. Nicknamed "Glitter Gulch," Fremont Street was once the explosive epicenter of Vegas, but after the midcentury, it was eventually overshadowed by the development of modern attractions on Las Vegas Boulevard, known as The Strip — where ultra-glam casino resorts like Fontainebleau Las Vegas now reign supreme.
Despite a graveyard of historic hotel signs piling up at the Neon Museum, Vegas is still a retro paradise packed with nostalgic fun. If you're craving a taste of Old Vegas, booking a stay at a vintage-style hotel is one of the best ways to indulge. From stunningly renovated 1940s casino resorts rich with mobster lore to century-old landmarks transformed into boutique stays, we've rounded up a list of hotels with strong vintage vibes and solid reviews, perfect for a colorful, kitschy getaway in Las Vegas.
Golden Gate Hotel & Casino
If you want to stay in the oldest hotel in Vegas, check into the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino on Fremont Street. Dating back to 1906, it originally operated as the Hotel Nevada with 10 rooms for just $1 a night. Today, it has over 120 rooms that cost you a bit more than a dollar, but are worth every penny. Each suite combines contemporary luxuries with Art Deco furnishings, and retro tiles providing pops of color in the bathrooms. Photographs of Golden Age legends like Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra adorn the walls, harkening back to Vegas' iconic midcentury. You can even book a stay in one of the original rooms, which are lovingly renovated and filled with decades of history.
Travelers dig the retro vibe of the 120-year-old hotel, which shines proudly through its modern updates. One Tripadvisor reviewer writes: "The Golden Gate is crowned a gem of Vegas. With its lively newly renovated casino and great atmosphere the casino is a must. The room is a look into retro Las Vegas, very clean and quaint."
Boasting the oldest casino in Vegas, gambling at the Golden Gate is a historic affair. Beyond the glimmer of flashy new slot machines is a speakeasy-inspired gambling room (if you can find it), as well as a patch of brickwork from the original Hotel Nevada. If you want to sip your way back in time, grab a classic cocktail at Bar Prohibition. The legendary hotel bar is a liquor-filled landmark with a rich history of Rat Pack era regulars, including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr.
El Cortez Hotel & Casino
Another historic gem on Fremont Street is the El Cortez Hotel & Casino. Opened in 1941, it's the longest continually operating hotel and casino in Vegas and an undeniable classic. Though the landmark building has undergone a few facelifts over the years – including the construction of a 15-story tower in 1980 and an interior renovation in 2006 – it retains its vintage charm, and the roof is still topped by its eye-catching neon sign circa 1952.
The neon sign isn't the hotel's only retro element, of course. Nestled above the casino floor, the original rooms boast colorful midcentury modern furniture, funky wallpaper, and Art Deco-style ceiling tiles, offering a nostalgic stay in the heart of downtown. To elevate your stay, splurge on the Jackie Gaughan Suite. Described as the "finest stay on Fremont," the sprawling penthouse suite was home to the former El Cortez owner and features two master bedrooms, elegant marble furnishings, and a sweeping view of the glittering Vegas skyline.
Apart from the rooms, retro-loving reviewers appreciate the old-school touches throughout the building, particularly the casino's ambience, which one Tripadvisor user praises for its "delightfully retro feel that feels like you are walking into 1960s heyday." If you really want to step back in time, wander through the memorabilia-filled History Hallway that runs adjacent to the casino. Then, pop in for a classic dinner with vintage vibes at Seigel's 1941. Bugsy Siegel owned the El Cortez briefly during the 1940s, and you can learn more about the infamous mobster at the nearby Mob Museum, only an 8-minute walk from the hotel. You can also see the hotel's historic "Prime Rib $19.95" sign on display at the Neon Museum, located about a half-mile up the street.
Fremont Hotel & Casino
In case you hadn't gathered by now, Fremont Street is a hot spot for retro hotels. Dating back to 1956, Fremont Hotel & Casino was the very first high-rise built on the legendary street, ushering in a modern era of skyscraping marvels. Even from the outside, the place oozes with Old Vegas vibes, complete with a massive midcentury-style neon sign blazing over Fremont Street. Inside, the scent of decades-old smoke lingers in the casino, whose colorfully carpeted floors provide just the right amount of kitsch amidst the gleaming rows of slot machines.
The rooms themselves mix modern decor with nods to the hotel's vibrant past, including mod-style carpets and retro-chic lamps. With a 3.7 average review rating on Tripadvisor, it's one of the highest-rated historic hotels in Vegas, with nostalgia-appreciating travelers praising its ability to blend old school vibes with modern allure. One Tripadvisor reviewer describes the hotel as "vintage, updated, and surprisingly good ... it's a cool vibe, and you can see where it all started for Vegas with the history."
If one thing is for sure, it's that Fremont Hotel & Casino is brimming with history. Back in 1958, a young Wayne Newton got his start as a lounge singer in the hotel's former Carnival Room, performing six shows a day with his brother, Jerry Newton, for five years. While you might not catch Wayne serenading the hotel anymore, you'll have a paradise of entertainment at your back door via the Fremont Street Experience. Comprising an electrifying five-block stretch of classic neon signs, old school casinos, and dazzling street performers, it's touted as one of the best ways to explore retro Vegas at its finest.
The Golden Nugget
Glittering on Fremont Street since 1946, The Golden Nugget has been dazzling visitors for decades. With more than 2,400 elegantly-appointed rooms, the historic hotel fuses modern luxury with a glamorous vintage atmosphere. Arguably the most luxurious is the Spa Tower Suite, a 1,200-square-foot giant with two bedrooms, two stories, and rich chocolate-colored decor that's deliciously timeless. Even the standard rooms are ample and decadent, as one Tripadvisor reviewer writes: "The rooms are huge. There's a vanity for makeup, a fully functioning bathroom, and furniture that screams the 70's. It's retro hip."
Beyond its "retro hip" rooms, the Golden Nugget flourishes in old-school charm. It's classic restaurant, Vic & Anthony's, serves award-winning steaks in a decadent Old Vegas atmosphere. Meanwhile, one of the hotel's most famous amenities is its massive, multi-tiered pool complex, which features a 200,000-gallon shark aquarium at its center, and a collection of colorful cabanas with 60's pool party vibes.
When you're not lounging by the pool, try your luck on the casino floor. Perhaps one of the most film-famous casinos in Vegas, you may recognize the 38,000 square-foot gambling mecca from movies like "Vegas Vacation" and Elvis' "Viva Las Vegas." While you're hitting the slots, be sure to get some sips in. Equipped with seven onsite bars, there are plenty of spots to try at the Golden Nugget. Paying homage to its historic roots, Bar 46 features a menu of signature cocktails with a classic twist, like the Golden Mint Julep and the 1946 Gin Bramble. For more vintage drinks, be sure to check out Frankie's Tiki Room, a retro 24-hour tiki bar that's one of the lushest drinking atmospheres in Vegas.
Thunderbird Boutique Hotel
If you prefer a newer hotel but still want the retro atmosphere, the Thunderbird Boutique Hotel is a solid option. Located on South Las Vegas Boulevard in the vibrant Arts District, it's the only hotel on this list that isn't on Fremont Street. And yet, it looks as if it was plucked straight from the iconic Las Vegas street that's packed with historic hot spots.
Set against an eye-catching orange-and-yellow facade, the exterior features a vintage-style vertical neon sign, luring nostalgic travelers like moths to a flame. Though it's billed as a hotel, its colorful outward-facing doors are reminiscent of the kitschy roadside motels you might see on Route 66. On the inside, the Thunderbird is a retro-chic gem. As one Tripadvisor reviewer notes: "The rooms are beautiful! Recently renovated. Rustic, barnwood furniture ... a really modern vibe, yet the outside has the exact flavor of the 1960's."
Compared to the extravagant, action-packed casino resorts that populate the Vegas Strip and Fremont Street, the Thunderbird is a no-frills hotel. You won't find a sprawling floor of slot machines, a pulsating nightclub, a fine dining restaurant, or a glimmering million-dollar pool. Instead, you'll find a cozy lounge and bar, an attached wedding chapel (just in case), and everything you need for a classic retro retreat.
Methodology
There are loads of retro hotels to choose from in Vegas, and the options can be as overwhelming as the noise and neon on The Strip. To bring you this list, we researched Sin City's oldest hotels and earmarked those that have retained their vintage aesthetic over the decades. We also consulted various Reddit threads and blog posts to see which classic hotels were most frequently recommended by travelers. After collecting a substantial list of options, we used Tripadvisor reviews to narrow it down to just five hotels, honing in on those noted for their old-school vibes. We hope this final list gives you a neon-lit snapshot into Vegas' vibrant past, and inspires a retro-style retreat filled with kitschy adventures.