Between Detroit And South Bend Is A Rural Michigan Village Shaped By Amish Country And Small-Town Traditions

Visitors to Quincy can visit local businesses and town landmarks such as the Quincy Historical Museum, located in a historic Seventh Day Adventist building. Built in 1874, the building is thought to be one of the oldest in the village. The museum is open the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon, from May to October. Or stop by the Quincy Branch Library, housed in a historic brick building constructed in 1910. Quincy Park offers a playground, gazebo, picnic tables, and athletic fields, as well as hosts a farmers market and other community events.

Feeling hungry? Local restaurant The Stables serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with menu options like omelettes, burgers, and pastas. "The Stables is one of the best restaurants in Quincy," writes one Google reviewer. "It has a great atmosphere and we enjoy eating there as often as we can!" For another option, stop by The Tavern, a bar and grill serving burgers, wings, and beers. One Tripadvisor reviewer writes that they have the "best burgers in the area." For your caffeine fix, stop by Refuge Coffee House, with seasonal coffee drinks and tasty pastries. "They have the best espresso in Branch County and I won't get my coffee fix from anywhere else," writes a Google reviewer. Want to see more of southern Michigan? Tecumseh, a charming town with historic streets, is about an hour's drive away.