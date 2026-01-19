Between Detroit And South Bend Is A Rural Michigan Village Shaped By Amish Country And Small-Town Traditions
The southern part of Michigan often gets overlooked in favor of "up north," but there's a lot to see near the Indiana border. Here, you'll find one interesting place in the rural village of Quincy, Michigan. This small, quiet destination has a large Amish population and plenty of small-town traditions.
Founded in the 1830s, Quincy was named after Quincy, Massachusetts. According to the Hillsdale County Historical Society, a group of Amish people from Allen County, Indiana, moved to Quincy in 1977. There are several other Amish communities in the region, making up the local Amish country. Today, Quincy has a population of around 1,500 people, including about 700 Amish residents, according to some estimates. The village is about a two-hour drive from Detroit and about an hour and a half from South Bend, Indiana, America's cleanest city. While there are no hotels in Quincy, you'll find a few options in nearby cities including in Coldwater, an affordable city with a walkable downtown that's located about a 10-minute drive away.
Quincy's Amish culture and small-town traditions
Visitors to Quincy will likely see Amish horses and buggies as well as Amish-run farms. To get a literal taste for Amish life, stop by Amish Country Bakery to shop homemade bread, baked goods, canned and fresh produce, and flowers. Reviewers rave about the fresh bread, cinnamon rolls, and pumpkin bars. One Google reviewer calls it "a beautiful hidden treasure," adding that they bought the "best zucchini bread I've ever eaten."
Although there is an Amish community in Quincy, the majority of the town is not Amish. However, there are plenty of charming small-town traditions in the form of local festivals. In late August, the community celebrates the end of summer with the Quincy Daze festival, featuring live music, a car show, a corn hole tournament, and food vendors. In February, the Winter Tip-Up Festival features a "Polar Bear Splash" in which brave festival-goers jump into a hole cut into the ice. Other activities include woodcutting, chainsaw, and fishing contests; a craft show; and a squirrel derby.
What else to do in Quincy
Visitors to Quincy can visit local businesses and town landmarks such as the Quincy Historical Museum, located in a historic Seventh Day Adventist building. Built in 1874, the building is thought to be one of the oldest in the village. The museum is open the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon, from May to October. Or stop by the Quincy Branch Library, housed in a historic brick building constructed in 1910. Quincy Park offers a playground, gazebo, picnic tables, and athletic fields, as well as hosts a farmers market and other community events.
Feeling hungry? Local restaurant The Stables serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with menu options like omelettes, burgers, and pastas. "The Stables is one of the best restaurants in Quincy," writes one Google reviewer. "It has a great atmosphere and we enjoy eating there as often as we can!" For another option, stop by The Tavern, a bar and grill serving burgers, wings, and beers. One Tripadvisor reviewer writes that they have the "best burgers in the area." For your caffeine fix, stop by Refuge Coffee House, with seasonal coffee drinks and tasty pastries. "They have the best espresso in Branch County and I won't get my coffee fix from anywhere else," writes a Google reviewer. Want to see more of southern Michigan? Tecumseh, a charming town with historic streets, is about an hour's drive away.