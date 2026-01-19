One Of New England's Most Legendary Hotels Is A Cape Cod Staple With Private Beaches And Iconic Dining

New England is home to dozens of grande dame hotels, historic accommodations with ornate décor carefully curated to preserve their period authenticity, guest rosters that read like a who's who of the 19th and 20th centuries, and elegant dining rooms that recall a more genteel era. We're talking about iconic inns like Omni Mount Washington in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, and the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood. Chatham Bars Inn in Chatham, Massachusetts, an upscale Cape Cod resort town famed for delightful seafood and historic waterfront inns, falls into that category.

Established in 1914, Chatham Bars Inn was conceived as an upscale hunting lodge for wealthy Bostonians. Back then, Cape Cod was still a relatively wide-open space, but the introduction of rail service in the late 19th century made the Cape far more accessible. Convinced that the convenient connection would encourage well-to-do Bostonians to explore the Cape's natural bounty, Charles Hardy, a successful stockbroker with family ties to the Cape, decided to build a hunting lodge. Hardy envisioned upscale accommodations and impeccable service that would meet, or exceed, the expectations of the era's elite society.

Hardy purchased a piece of land on a bluff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Chatham and built the lodge of his dreams. He incorporated the most modern luxe accoutrements of the day, such as soundproofed guest rooms, steam heat, private bathrooms with running water, and a choice of fresh or saltwater baths, on-site tennis courts, and a nine-hole golf course. Today, the hotel remains as popular as ever, with its elegant dining options serving food made from the best local ingredients, its private beach access giving guests their own little slice of paradise, and an expansive veranda where residents gather to watch the sun set beyond the cove. It's these features that still wow guests more than 100 years later.