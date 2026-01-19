One Of New England's Most Legendary Hotels Is A Cape Cod Staple With Private Beaches And Iconic Dining
New England is home to dozens of grande dame hotels, historic accommodations with ornate décor carefully curated to preserve their period authenticity, guest rosters that read like a who's who of the 19th and 20th centuries, and elegant dining rooms that recall a more genteel era. We're talking about iconic inns like Omni Mount Washington in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, and the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood. Chatham Bars Inn in Chatham, Massachusetts, an upscale Cape Cod resort town famed for delightful seafood and historic waterfront inns, falls into that category.
Established in 1914, Chatham Bars Inn was conceived as an upscale hunting lodge for wealthy Bostonians. Back then, Cape Cod was still a relatively wide-open space, but the introduction of rail service in the late 19th century made the Cape far more accessible. Convinced that the convenient connection would encourage well-to-do Bostonians to explore the Cape's natural bounty, Charles Hardy, a successful stockbroker with family ties to the Cape, decided to build a hunting lodge. Hardy envisioned upscale accommodations and impeccable service that would meet, or exceed, the expectations of the era's elite society.
Hardy purchased a piece of land on a bluff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Chatham and built the lodge of his dreams. He incorporated the most modern luxe accoutrements of the day, such as soundproofed guest rooms, steam heat, private bathrooms with running water, and a choice of fresh or saltwater baths, on-site tennis courts, and a nine-hole golf course. Today, the hotel remains as popular as ever, with its elegant dining options serving food made from the best local ingredients, its private beach access giving guests their own little slice of paradise, and an expansive veranda where residents gather to watch the sun set beyond the cove. It's these features that still wow guests more than 100 years later.
Fine dining and fabulous food at the Chatham Bars Inn
Longtime repeat guests can vouch for the allure of the veranda. The Rongas, who have been vacationing at Chatham Bars Inn since the early 2000s, told Cape Cod Life it's one of many features that keep them coming back year after year. "We love sitting there in the morning, having coffee, but after dinner, it is equally beautiful," Maria Ronga told Cape Cod Life, describing the veranda as the resort's crowning jewel. "It's serene, and the view is unmatched."
While dinner service on the ever-popular veranda isn't offered in the off-season, the resort's fine-dining restaurant, STARS, serves memorable cuisine made with local ingredients in an elegant setting with a full wall of windows overlooking the waterfront. Chef Anthony Cole, a native New Englander, revels in showcasing native seafood. For a more casual experience, linger with locals in a tavern setting at The Sacred Cod. The friendly bar serves everything from light bites to full-course dinners.
While the stately veranda and expansive views that first drew visitors to Chatham Bars Inn in the early-20th century remain mainstays, the property has changed hands a number of times over the years, most recently in 2006 when Richard Cohen (the founder and president of New York-based Capital Properties) bought the inn for $166 million. Cohen, who grew up in Massachusetts, announced the launch of a $100 million renovation, which included the construction of a luxury spa with 12 private-access spa suites and the addition of Beach House Grill, a seasonal open-air restaurant located on the beach directly across from the inn. For casually elevated Mediterranean fare in an al fresco setting, head to The Veranda. Seating is first-come, first-served at the porchfront venue, but the view is worth the effort.
Explore the waters of Cape Cod
The renovation completely refurbished the property while preserving its early-20th-century authenticity. Open year-round, Chatham Bars Inn is especially popular for its private beach. Located directly across from the inn, the private beach is a world away from the hustle and bustle of pay-per-day Cape Cod beaches. Instead of jockeying for a place to park and juggling beach gear, you'll stroll along a wooden boardwalk to a pristine beach where lounge chairs and umbrellas are ready and waiting. Seeking a bit more privacy? Reserve a private beach cabana furnished with lounge chairs and a Yeti cooler, then sit back and order a bite and beverage from the beachfront waitstaff. End the day with a sunset sail aboard Stars & Stripes, the inn's 26-foot Latitude Tandorne features mahogany and teak decking. The inn also operates a water shuttle to North Beach Island, a remote barrier beach that's part of the Cape Cod National Seashore, a wild stretch with sandy dunes and spectacular sunsets.
While its stellar beachfront location is one of Chatham Bars Inn's greatest assets, the inn is also a cozy year-round destination. In fact, fall foliage season is a spectacular but often overlooked reason to visit the inn and to explore the charming town of Chatham. Looking for a cozy winter getaway destination? Look no further. As a year-round destination, Chatham Bars Inn is a great place to while away a winter weekend — without ever leaving the property.