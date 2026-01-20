The 5 Longest Hiking Trails In North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway

The Blue Ridge Parkway has long been an icon of America's scenic driving tradition. Following the ethereal Blue Ridge Mountains of Appalachia, the parkway covers 469 miles through Virginia and North Carolina, passing some of the East Coast's most stunning mountain views the entire way. Alongside its breathtaking scenery, the Blue Ridge Parkway also connects drivers to numerous national parks, state parks, and national forests throughout the region.

The parkway begins and ends with two magnificent national parks: Virginia's Shenandoah National Park at one end and North Carolina's Great Smoky Mountains National Park on the other. This kind of scenery unsurprisingly draws plenty of visitors (the parkway is actually the second-most-visited National Park Service location, with more than 16,700,000 visitors in 2024 alone). However, while the Blue Ridge Parkway is obviously perfect for drivers, the entire 469-mile route is also dotted with some of the East Coast's most stunning hikes.

The Blue Ridge Parkway's various mileposts connect to all sorts of amazing trails, from epic segments of long-range hikes like the Appalachian Trail to the short but scenic Erwins View Trail and its superb waterfall views. Most of these trails are relatively short, though, as they usually connect a roadside parking area with a specific scenic feature in as short a distance as possible. However, a few notable Blue Ridge Parkway trails do hit more formidable lengths, especially on the North Carolina side. With most of the parkway's highest summits and notable scenery, North Carolina's half of the Blue Ridge Parkway is the perfect destination for lengthy, technical, but ultimately rewarding treks through this one-of-a-kind landscape. These are the five longest trails found along North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway, their locations, and their main scenic viewpoints.