Tokyo's 5 Best Neighborhoods For First-Time Tourists

As a first-time visitor, Tokyo may seem intimidating, but it can be really easy to tackle when you know where to go. Composed of a patchwork of 23 wards, each with its own unique flavor, the city buzzes with excitement. These wards actually govern themselves in a move to improve efficiency, making them mini-cities within Tokyo. Many of the areas most tourists have heard of, like Akihabara and Asakusa, are areas within these wards, while others, like Shibuya and Shinjuku are special wards themselves.

By visiting key neighborhoods, you'll gain an appreciation for Tokyo's multifaceted culture. From the neon lights and anime of Akihabara, to high-end art and culture in Roppongi, these neighborhoods will give you a taste of Tokyo that you will never forget.

Named the best overall travel destination in the world at the 2025 TOURISE Awards, Tokyo has so much to offer. While its footprint might be large, it's also surprisingly simple to navigate, whether you are taking advantage of its extensive train system, or exploring on foot — which is easy to do, given that Tokyo is one of the world's most walkable cities. So if you are one of over 35 million international tourists who will likely visit Tokyo this year, check out some of the key neighborhoods you'll want to place on your travel itinerary.