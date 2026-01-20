California's Coolest Mall Is Built On An Abandoned Mine With Twin Lakes And Lined With Shops And Breweries

The American shopping mall isn't dead. While many bemoan the closure and obsolescence of once bustling indoor shopping centers, a new breed of vibrant lifestyle centers has popped up all over the country, such as this eclectic, one-of-a-kind shopping and art hybrid in Costa Mesa, California. What was once an integral part of American shopping life has transformed into a multi-use hub serving the surrounding communities with everything from shopping and dining to event venues. The Shops at Dos Lagos is a great example of how a city has employed the beauty of its natural surroundings and regional history to create one of the coolest malls in California. A reviewer from Tripadvisor states, "This might be the most charming shopping and entertainment center in all of Southern California."

The Shops at Dos Lagos sit on the site of the historic Temescal Tin Mine and the Butterfield Stage Coach Route. These were part of the Overland Mail Route, the nation's transcontinental mail route, which operated from 1868 to 1861. Once California's largest, the Temescal Tin Mine operated from the mid-1850s to the 1890s. However, the Tin Mine Canyon Trail lets nature lovers discover a snippet of the state's Gold Rush past (or tin, in this case). Located in the city of Corona, which is also home to the renowned hot springs resort of Glen Ivy, Dos Lagos is off the Interstate 15 at the Temescal Canyon exit, about 23 miles north of the quaint and historic town of Lake Elsinore. The city of Riverside, which was voted the best city in the country for thrift shopping, is 20 miles east.