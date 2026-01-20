California's Coolest Mall Is Built On An Abandoned Mine With Twin Lakes And Lined With Shops And Breweries
The American shopping mall isn't dead. While many bemoan the closure and obsolescence of once bustling indoor shopping centers, a new breed of vibrant lifestyle centers has popped up all over the country, such as this eclectic, one-of-a-kind shopping and art hybrid in Costa Mesa, California. What was once an integral part of American shopping life has transformed into a multi-use hub serving the surrounding communities with everything from shopping and dining to event venues. The Shops at Dos Lagos is a great example of how a city has employed the beauty of its natural surroundings and regional history to create one of the coolest malls in California. A reviewer from Tripadvisor states, "This might be the most charming shopping and entertainment center in all of Southern California."
The Shops at Dos Lagos sit on the site of the historic Temescal Tin Mine and the Butterfield Stage Coach Route. These were part of the Overland Mail Route, the nation's transcontinental mail route, which operated from 1868 to 1861. Once California's largest, the Temescal Tin Mine operated from the mid-1850s to the 1890s. However, the Tin Mine Canyon Trail lets nature lovers discover a snippet of the state's Gold Rush past (or tin, in this case). Located in the city of Corona, which is also home to the renowned hot springs resort of Glen Ivy, Dos Lagos is off the Interstate 15 at the Temescal Canyon exit, about 23 miles north of the quaint and historic town of Lake Elsinore. The city of Riverside, which was voted the best city in the country for thrift shopping, is 20 miles east.
Leisurely days and festive nights at Dos Lagos
Featuring over 60 shops, restaurants, breweries, and specialty services, Dos Lagos is characterized by two serene lakes (ducks included), scenic pedestrian pathways, and open-air spaces with the Santa Ana Mountains as a picturesque backdrop. A bamboo, partially covered bridge that traverses the twin lakes is ideal for a stroll or power walk. The shops are spread along several buildings connected by a pedestrian-friendly Main Street, a plaza with fountains and seating, and an outdoor kids' playground. A free trolley makes its way around the entire mall every 20-30 minutes, Thursday-Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
Community and entertainment are at the core of Dos Lagos. The 1,400-seat Dos Lagos Amphitheater keeps the Inland Empire rocking out and rolling with laughter with a summer concert series that has featured headliners such as Jo Dee Messina, John Oates, Tiffany Haddish, and Paul Rodriguez. The Dos Lagos Luxury Theaters feature EPEX large-format screens and extra-comfortable lounge seats. Family-friendly events are a core feature of the modern lifestyle mall. For the 2025 holiday season, Dos Lagos featured an immersive Polar Express experience, which included a train ride to the North Pole and a holiday village.
Shopping and dining highlights at Dos Lagos
Dos Lagos offers a diverse array of shopping and dining options, with specialty boutiques and services, breweries, and restaurants with a global flair. Fine jewelry, bridal, and gift shops are complemented by a range of wellness and leisure services. Brighton Collectibles is an upscale collection of handcrafted and stylish jewelry and accessories, while Arlet Bridal Couture is a one-stop shop for the fashionable bride-to-be. Manifested Lab not only carries a wide selection of gems and crystals but also hosts regular workshops and features a secret lounge and coffee bar.
Popular national chains such as Bath & Body Works, Express, and Sunglass Hut are on hand for a reliable fashion or fragrance fix. You can summon your inner artist at Artist's Collective, sweat to a virtual workout at Hotworx, or try cryotherapy at Float State. Drop the little ones off at IPlayology Indoor Playground or Get Air Trampoline Park while you shop, meet friends for lunch, or work those core muscles at a Pilates class.
Speaking of lunch, The Shops at Dos Lagos features over 20 dining options to satisfy your cravings, including craft and on-tap brews before, during, or after a big game or concert. Belly up to the award-winning Karl Strauss Brewing Company for some golden stout and pub grub, drop in for a cold one and munchies at crowd favorite Stone Crunch Brewery, or watch the game with your mates on big LED screens at All Star Drafts. Satiate your palate with modern comfort food and cocktails at Reunion Kitchen + Drink and Blackstone Kitchen & Bar, or shop for imported groceries and spirits at Claro's Italian Market & Deli.