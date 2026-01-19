California's Wildly Iconic Stretch Of Breathtaking Highway Is Finally Back Open After 3 Years

The closure of Highway 1 through Big Sur didn't just make it so tourists couldn't easily travel the entire span of Highway 1; it also impacted residents who had to add hours of travel time to get in and around parts of Big Sur. It is something that people living here know that they may have to contend with since this section of the California coast is particularly prone to landslides, and the winter storms that come through can be pretty dramatic.

It was a number of different storms that kept Highway 1 closed for nearly three years. It started in January 2023 when a storm came through and caused Paul's Slide, which was near Lucia. It wasn't cleared until June 2024. And in February 2024, with another storm, the Regent's Slide and Dolan Slide shut down the highway about 6 miles north of Paul's Slide, and in March 2024, a section of the highway collapsed into the ocean near Rocky Creek Bridge (pictured above). Of all the road damage, it was Regent's Slide that was the last to get fixed at a cost of tens of millions.

As noted in the press release about the reopening, Newsom stated that the work there included "deploying remotely controlled heavy equipment, stabilizing slopes with thousands of steel reinforcements drilled up to 60 feet deep, and using cutting-edge monitoring systems to overcome extraordinary geological challenges while keeping workers safe."