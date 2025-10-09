California's 'Gateway To Big Sur' Is A Breathtaking Rocky Overlook With Trails, Beaches, And A Luxury Resort
One of the highlights of a California Highway 1 road trip is driving through Big Sur, and along with the nearby town of San Simeon, Ragged Point is known as the "Gateway to Big Sur," according to Visit San Simeon. Ragged Point is a headland over the Pacific Ocean at the southern end of Big Sur, a stretch of California's coast that rivals Italy's Cinque Terre for striking ocean views. In fact, the cliffs here have what's been called a "million dollar view," according to the Ragged Point Inn website. While some people might just drive through, Ragged Point is well worth a stop to hike to a couple of beautiful beaches, enjoy some good food, and even stay the night at a historic, picturesque inn.
A part of what makes Ragged Point so special is that it takes some work to get there. It's about 4 hours from San José Mineta International Airport in Silicon Valley, and it's about 5 hours from the Los Angeles International Airport. The SLO Country Airport is the closest, around a 75 minute drive, but it only serves eight routes. Note: you can't currently get to Ragged Point from the north along Highway 1; the Regent's Slide has blocked Highway 1 access to the southern end of Big Sur since 2024. There is an expected opening date set for March 2026.
For a particularly memorable Big Sur getaway, book a night (or two or three) at Ragged Point Inn & Resort. The inn first opened in the 1950s with just two guest rooms. It now has 39 guest rooms, some of which have ocean views, jetted tubs, fireplaces, and private patios or balconies.
Dining and an easy beach hike in Ragged Point
Ragged Point Inn & Resort has been a good place for travelers to get something to eat for decades, and the tradition has continued with the Ragged Point Restaurant. It's all glass and has a large patio, allowing for some fantastic views. It's open for guests and non guests alike with breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Monday through Saturday, and for brunch and dinner on Sundays. It's got a seasonal menu highlighting local produce; at dinner, you can enjoy dishes like wild mushroom bisque, poached sea bass, and crab cakes. It's also got an impressive range of California wines available. Reservations are recommended.
For something quicker, the coffee bar has drinks, sandwiches, and pastries; there's also a little market where you can get snacks and groceries as well as gifts. You can take your treats to enjoy in Ragged Point Plaza; it's open to everyone. Plus, there's often live music on summer weekends.
Big Sur has some incredible beaches, like San Carpoforo Creek Beach, just south of Ragged Point. It's about a 1 mile hike out and back to the ocean. You're likely to find yourself alone with the waves and the driftwood at this wide beach. This beach is great for birders, but a no go for dogs, since snowy plovers nest here. There's often a lagoon on the beach where the San Carpoforo Creek makes its way out of the mountains, which you may have to cross in order to get all the way to the ocean. If the tide is low enough, you may be able to see and even explore the sea caves at the far ends of the beach.
A more challenging Ragged Point hike and some things to keep in mind
For a more strenuous Ragged Point hike, visit Young Creek Beach. It's often simply called Ragged Point Beach because it's just below the Ragged Point Inn and Resort. It's a steep hike down to this secluded spot; you'll descend about 400 feet in half a mile, and you have to be able to get yourself back up. Keep in mind that it will be slippery after it rains, so make sure you have good shoes. Your rewards for the hard work include seeing Black Swift Falls and spending time on one of California's rare black sand beaches.
Some things to know when you visit Ragged Point. There's a gas station, and if you're running low, you should fill up since there aren't a lot of gas stations through Big Sur. But know that prices are likely to be high. The region can be chilly, foggy, and windy, even in summer, so make sure to bring layers. Depending on your cell carrier, you may or may not be able to get service while you're in Ragged Point or anywhere along the Big Sur coast.
And while you're in the area, you should also check out Hearst Castle, a massive and extravagant estate with incredible gardens and grounds. It's just about 20 minutes south from Ragged Point. Another popular destination nearby is the Piedras Blancas Rookery where you can see elephant seals, sometimes in the thousands.