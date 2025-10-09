California's 'Gateway To Big Sur' Is A Breathtaking Rocky Overlook With Trails, Beaches, And A Luxury Resort

One of the highlights of a California Highway 1 road trip is driving through Big Sur, and along with the nearby town of San Simeon, Ragged Point is known as the "Gateway to Big Sur," according to Visit San Simeon. Ragged Point is a headland over the Pacific Ocean at the southern end of Big Sur, a stretch of California's coast that rivals Italy's Cinque Terre for striking ocean views. In fact, the cliffs here have what's been called a "million dollar view," according to the Ragged Point Inn website. While some people might just drive through, Ragged Point is well worth a stop to hike to a couple of beautiful beaches, enjoy some good food, and even stay the night at a historic, picturesque inn.

A part of what makes Ragged Point so special is that it takes some work to get there. It's about 4 hours from San José Mineta International Airport in Silicon Valley, and it's about 5 hours from the Los Angeles International Airport. The SLO Country Airport is the closest, around a 75 minute drive, but it only serves eight routes. Note: you can't currently get to Ragged Point from the north along Highway 1; the Regent's Slide has blocked Highway 1 access to the southern end of Big Sur since 2024. There is an expected opening date set for March 2026.

For a particularly memorable Big Sur getaway, book a night (or two or three) at Ragged Point Inn & Resort. The inn first opened in the 1950s with just two guest rooms. It now has 39 guest rooms, some of which have ocean views, jetted tubs, fireplaces, and private patios or balconies.