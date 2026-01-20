Austin's Weekly Outdoor 'Scream Club' May Be The Weirdest Event In All Of Texas
From rodeos to the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Texas is home to some pretty one-of-a-kind events where visitors can let loose. In Austin, one of America's best destinations for solo female travelers, the city's "Scream Club" is a weekly outdoor event that welcomes and encourages attendees to experience a cathartic release. Held at the Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge at Lady Bird Lake, Scream Club Austin is keeping the "Beer Capital of Texas" and its vibrant downtown as weird as ever. The concept is straightforward: People gather and scream into the void as they face Lady Bird Lake.
Scream Club Austin is the brainchild of local Krystal Morris, who was inspired by Scream Club Chicago to create an environment where she and others could blow off steam in a judgment-free zone. The organization's founders, Manny Hernandez and Elena Soboleva, discovered that screaming in public is a powerful outlet, and thus, the Scream Club was born, with many chapters across the country and even worldwide.
Launched in September 2025, Scream Club Austin has since gained traction and plenty of publicity in the city. Per an article from Texas Monthly, participants cite grief and the political situation in the United States as some of the reasons behind joining and screaming. In an interview with KUT, Morris explained, "We're so used to holding things together or feeling like we should be able to handle whatever is going on in our life, you know, especially as adults. ... Just having permission to release is a really big part of it."
Want to attend Scream Club Austin? Here's what to know
Scream Club Austin is not just an emotional outlet. For many, it's also a place to meet like-minded individuals. Krystal Morris has reiterated that the group is focused on community and solidarity. However, not everyone believes in this vision. "The amount of people with their phones in their hands (presumably filming themselves) while screaming out their feelings lets me know all I need to know about the nature and effectiveness of this club," writes an individual on Reddit. Attendees, on the other hand, have spoken positively of the experience. "I thoroughly enjoyed this. Thanks for creating this space," reads a comment on Instagram.
@screamclubatx
Sometimes you just need to yell it out. Join others that feel the same... Building community one scream at a time. 📍Downtown Austin – Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge ⏱️ 6pm – Sunset #buildingcommunity #screamitout #screamclub #screamclubatx #austinlife
In addition to the screaming portion of the night, breathwork exercises are also facilitated, and it's important note that you can scream at whatever volume you feel comfortable with. In some cases, the event has included writing down whatever it is you want to emotionally and physically release. Although quirky and fun, this event is meant to be a mindful practice, so you might want to bring tissues, as some are known to cry.
If you're curious and are looking to participate, the Scream Club is held every Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge (pictured). There is no fee to attend, and everyone, including kids, is welcome to join. Be sure to check Scream Club Austin's Instagram for any updates. If you need a place to stay near Lady Bird Lake, check out The Loren, a stylish hotel with chic Texas charm that's steps away from the water.