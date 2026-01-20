Austin's Weekly Outdoor 'Scream Club' May Be The Weirdest Event In All Of Texas

From rodeos to the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Texas is home to some pretty one-of-a-kind events where visitors can let loose. In Austin, one of America's best destinations for solo female travelers, the city's "Scream Club" is a weekly outdoor event that welcomes and encourages attendees to experience a cathartic release. Held at the Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge at Lady Bird Lake, Scream Club Austin is keeping the "Beer Capital of Texas" and its vibrant downtown as weird as ever. The concept is straightforward: People gather and scream into the void as they face Lady Bird Lake.

Scream Club Austin is the brainchild of local Krystal Morris, who was inspired by Scream Club Chicago to create an environment where she and others could blow off steam in a judgment-free zone. The organization's founders, Manny Hernandez and Elena Soboleva, discovered that screaming in public is a powerful outlet, and thus, the Scream Club was born, with many chapters across the country and even worldwide.

Launched in September 2025, Scream Club Austin has since gained traction and plenty of publicity in the city. Per an article from Texas Monthly, participants cite grief and the political situation in the United States as some of the reasons behind joining and screaming. In an interview with KUT, Morris explained, "We're so used to holding things together or feeling like we should be able to handle whatever is going on in our life, you know, especially as adults. ... Just having permission to release is a really big part of it."