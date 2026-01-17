The Best Ski Towns For A Weekend Trip From New York City
Living in New York City doesn't mean that skiers need to sacrifice their love for their favorite winter sport or cozy mountain vibes. Within just a few hours' drive, there are plenty of ski towns that offer everything from world-class slopes to quaint main streets filled with all kinds of amenities, accommodations, and more. Whether you're an avid skier looking to maximize your time on the mountain or someone who just wants to sip hot cocoa in the ski lodge, there are plenty of ski towns close enough for a weekend trip from New York City.
Some ski towns are as little as two hours by car from the city, making them the perfect destination for spontaneous getaways and convenient trips, while others are a bit farther — but worth it for pristine conditions. These fantastic ski towns have all the things you'd be looking for, like cool breweries and cafes, local shops, après-ski bars, and, of course, plenty of slopes. From the New York Catskills to Southern Vermont's Green Mountains, this guide covers the best ski towns within five hours of driving from New York City for the coziest winter weekend trips.
Hunter and Tannersville, New York
Nestled in the heart of the Catskills are two resort towns famous for mountain adventure called Hunter and Tannersville, New York. These two towns are right next to each other in Upstate New York, just about 128 miles from the city. They are home to Hunter Mountain and Windham Mountain resorts, respectively. Hunter Mountain is known as the "Snowmaking Capital of the World," because when it opened in the 1960s, it was the first ski area in the world with snowmaking on 100% of its trails.
Hunter and Tannersville are filled with cozy restaurants, cafes, bars, and boutiques to explore on a weekend upstate. Tannersville is known as "The Painted Village in the Sky" because it's so quaint and beautiful. There are craft breweries that serve local IPAs in the towns, such as Hunter Mountain Brewery and Jagerberg Beer Hall, perfect for an après-ski refreshment. There's also Rip Van Winkle Brewing Company and West Kill Brewing, which are each located about a 25 minute drive away, if you're open to venturing a little farther.
The towns also have cafes, including favorites such as Fellow Mountain Cafe, Maggie's Krooked Cafe and Juice Bar, Deja Brew, Lucky Catskills, and The Pantry on Main, which are all highly rated and serving fresh coffee, pastries, and sandwiches. Another great thing about these two towns is that there is also a lot to do year-round. Of course, skiing in the winter is why many come, but in the fall, spring, and summer, you can hike to picturesque locations such as Ashokan Reservoir, Crystal Lake Loop Trail, and the Catskill Scenic Trail; go fishing at North-South Lake; ride the ski lift to the top of the mountains; and, of course, eat and shop in the towns.
Vernon, New Jersey
Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon, New Jersey is one of the closest ski destinations to New York City, around 60 miles away. This proximity makes it perfect for a quick, stress-free weekend getaway or even a day-trip since drive time vary between one-and-a-half to two hours (depending on traffic). Mountain Creek is a four-season resort that serves as a ski resort in the summer and a water park in the summer, making it a fun and accessible adventure town all year round.
After a long day on the slopes, you can grab some hot cocoa at Discovery Deck Bar right on the mountain that serves hot drinks and filling sandwiches to fuel your skiing. Other local favorites include The Glenwood & The Underground, Hef's Hut Bar and Grill, The Daily Bean, Birdie's Cafe, The Crystal Cafe, and Vernon Coffee Roasters. Alias Brew Works and The Biergarten at Mountain Creek both serve local craft beers and other bites where you can enjoy a bite and drink after skiing, and the resort's Schuss restaurant is described as the "classic après-ski hotspot" that serves over 20 varieties of beer, as well as signature cocktails and food.
Vernon has a ton of things to do, from enjoying the natural beauty of the area through hiking and swimming, to relaxing at a spa, to enjoying mouth-watering meals at excellent restaurants serving both local and international cuisine. Other than skiing, one of the most popular activities is to hike the "Stairway to Heaven," a hiking trail up Wawayanda Mountain that is steep and challenging, but is one of New Jersey's best viewpoints.
Tannersville, Pennsylvania
Tannersville, Pennsylvania in the Pocono Mountains, not to be confused with Tannersville, New York in the Catskills, is just about 85 miles from New York City and is home to Camelback Mountain Resort. This town is renowned for views, food, and fun, as the resort is jam-packed with things to do from skiing to the second-largest snow tubing park in the world to an indoor waterpark that's open all year around. This makes it the perfect weekend trip destination for those who want to hit the slopes and those who'd rather relax in warmth and water while still enjoying beautiful winter views.
Tannersville is home to international flavors and world-class dining, including Indian food at Tandoor Palace, Japanese food at Shinjiru Ramen, and surf and turf at Smuggler's Cove Restaurant. The Barley Creek Brewing Company is the perfect place to grab an après-ski refreshment right in town, or Pocono Brewery Company is located just a less than 10 minutes driving up the road. Trail's End Pub and Grille is a great place to relax on the mountain after a long day of skiing. Located in Camelback Resort, this pub has a daily happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., a full restaurant, and outdoor fire pits.
Tannersville is filled with things to do outside of the resort as well, including ice skating at the Pocono Township Outdoor Ice Skating Rink, golfing at the Pocono Manor Golf Course, ziplining through the trees, and shopping at one of the local stores or outlets. For those who don't want to stay directly at Camelback Resort, there are tons of other accommodations in the area, including Chateau Resort, Best Western Plus Poconos, Great Wolf Lodge, Mountain Springs Lake Resort, and plenty of Airbnbs and other vacation home rentals.
Dover, Vermont
Dover, Vermont is about a 215-mile drive from New York City, but it is worth the longer trek for a weekend trip to experience Vermont's year-round adrenaline-filled mountain town that mixes famed winter ski slopes, resorts, and summer adventures. Though Dover is now known as a winter destination because of Mount Snow ski resort, it actually used to be a summer destination. Today, the area has plenty of things to do all year around, with plenty of cafes, shops, breweries, ski shops, and restaurants to easily fill up a weekend or longer.
Mount Snow is a fantastic resort in the Green Mountains that offers extensive terrain from expert skiers to plenty of easy hills for those just learning. Other than skiing and snowboarding, the mountain also has snow tubing, a spa, terrain parks, and plenty of restaurants and bars to partake in the après-ski culture. Places such as Cuzzins Bar and Grill, High Timber Cafe, Station Tap Room, and Harriman's Pub and Kitchen, among others, serve hearty food and beer and cocktails to enjoy with friends after a long day on the slopes. In the town, there is Snow Republic Brewery, only about 3 miles from Mount Snow, that has locally crafted beer and the perfect place to après-ski.
Dover has a ton to do year-round, including biking, hiking, paddling, fishing, festivals, golf, and ice skating. You can even ride the chairlifts in the summer for panoramic views of Vermont stunning Vermont scenery, an especially popular activity in the fall as the leaves change color and paint the valley in vibrant reds and oranges.
Hudson, New York
Hudson, New York, is one of the most popular small towns for a weekend trip from New York City. This town, known as the "Downtown of Upstate" New York is a trendy small city with postcard beauty, shops and cafes, a Michelin Key hotel, award-winning restaurants, a ton of vintage stores, art galleries, and cafes, and plenty of activities to fill up a weekend. Located about a 30-minute drive from Catamount Mountain, this ski town is perfect for those looking to go upstate for more than just skiing and want world-class experiences alongside stunning skiing.
Warren Street, Hudson's main street, is filled with vintage stores, independently-owned art galleries, and charming cafes and restaurants. The historic Maker Hotel has a Michelin Key, and has full amenities such as a restaurant, gym, juice bar, and library that partners with The Strand bookstore. You can also stay in hotels like The Amelia and The Wick, or opt for any Airbnbs in the area. The town is home to five breweries: Hudson Brewing Company, Union Street Brewing Co., Upper Depot Brewing Co., Return Brewing, and Old Klaverack Brewery. All these serve local craft beers that are perfect for celebrating a successful day on the mountain.
Hudson has a ton to do, including exploring one of its many art galleries, vintage shopping, hiking at Minnewaska State Park Preserve, apple picking at Philip Orchard, and grabbing coffee at one of Hudson's many cafes.
Cornwall, Connecticut
Cornwall, Connecticut has classic New England charm and Mohawk Mountain, just about a 100-mile drive from New York City. It's a small town filled with locally-owned cafes, restaurants serving fresh ingredients, and plenty of opportunities to get out in nature. Mohawk Mountain has 27 trails for all levels of skiers and has four places to stay on property: Cornwall Inn, Fire n' Drum Inn, The Abner Hotel, and The House on High Meadow Farm. There are also plenty of bed and breakfasts or Airbnbs in Cornwall as well.
Mohawk Mountain isn't the only attraction in Cornwall. The town is near the Appalachian Trail, Mohawk State Forest, and Housatonic Meadows State Park, making this town an outdoor lovers' paradise. In fact, Cornwall is known as the state's "Greenest Town," and is a vibrant getaway in the idyllic foothills of the Berkshire Mountains. There are so many natural places to explore. Other than skiing, you can hike, fish, kayak, swim, and explore some of the most beautiful parts of Connecticut.
Cornwall also has lively festivals at different times of year. There is an annual festival called the Rose Algrant Art Show that features art made by both local and international talent. There is also the Cornwall Agricultural Fair that features locally-grown produce, crafts, and other activities for all. There are a ton of local shops to check out too, like Cornwall Bridge Pottery, The Wish House that has unique gifts, and Michael Trapp Antiques. And of course, no visit to Cornwall is complete without a visit to the famous covered bridge, a popular historical and photo spot.
Patterson and Pawling, New York
Thunder Ridge in Patterson, New York along with its neighbor, Pawling, New York, fly under the radar compared to more well-known ski destinations upstate, but with a convenient location at just about 68 miles from New York City, the area is incredible choice for those who want to maximize their time upstate and on the slopes. Patterson and Pawling are considered "where Upstate New York begins," and have quaint shops as well as Appalachian Trail access, and are filled with friendly people, casual dining, and breweries that serve the après-ski crowd, along with plenty of activities to fill your weekend, no matter the time of year you go.
Patterson, where Thunder Ridge Resort is located, has classic chains such as Papa Johns Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts. On the mountain, SlopeSide T-Bar Cafe serves pub food, wine, and beer conveniently so you don't have to leave the slopes. In the neighborhood of Pawling, there are some more options, including McKinney and Doyle Fine Foods, Daryls House, O'Connors Public House, and Sunflour Bakery. The towns also have cute local shops, such as Pawling Vintage Arms and Collectibles, The Imperial Castle Toy Shop, and Good Tidings Gift Shop.
Other than skiing, there are a ton of activities in the area to fill up a weekend, including cycling or running along the Maybrook Trailway, going birdwatching at the Great Swamp, kayaking and fishing on Putnam Lake, and horseback riding at Haviland Hollow Farm.
Lake Placid, New York
Lake Placid is a world-famous ski destination, thanks to its status as Olympic Winter Games host in 1932 and 1980. About 13 miles from Lake Placid is Whiteface Mountain (technically in Wilmington), the place with the greatest vertical drop in the East. There's even a shuttle from Lake Placid to the ski area. Though this drive is just under 290 miles from New York City and the farthest on this list, its phenomenal skiing and town that has hosted two Olympic games make the journey totally worth it.
There are plenty of places to stay in Lake Placid, from high-end hotels to cozy Airbnbs, such as Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa, Golden Arrow Lakeside Resort, Cambria Hotel, Whiteface Lodge, High Peaks Resort, and more. After a long day on the slopes, you can grab a drink at Lake Placid Pub and Brewery, Big Slide Brewery, and Prison City Brewery for a lively après-ski scene. Lake Placid features the most walkable main street in small-town America, filled with a ton of local boutiques for shopping and delicious restaurants. Cafes such as Adirondack Mountain Coffee Cafe, Capisce Coffee, Origin Coffee Co., and The Coffee Bar line the streets, ready to serve you delicious, fresh coffee to fuel a long day on the slopes.
There is a ton to do on Whiteface and in the town of Lake Placid outside of just skiing. There is a zipline, a disc golf course, a mountain coaster, hiking, terrain parks, the Olympic jumping complex, and bobsledding. You can also explore the Olympic Center to learn about the location's history, go hiking in Adirondack Park, and check out Ausable Chasm, known as the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks.
Hillsdale, New York
Hillsdale, New York offers outdoor adventure and small-town charm, perfect for a weekend getaway from New York City. It's about a 125-mile drive from the city, and is close to Catamount Resort, home to some of the most diverse terrain in Southern New England to explore on skis, as well as North America's longest dual zipline and a large aerial adventure park.
Hillsdale is filled with charming boutiques and shops selling all sorts of goods, like Hillsdale General Store and HGS Home Chef, two shops owned by the same couple that sell kitchen equipment and old fashioned general store staples. There's also the gift shop Passiflora, Tiny Hearts Flower Shop, CrossRoads Food Shop, paper goods store Foxy and Winston, Rodgers Book Barn, and more. There are also plenty of places to eat, like Rookie Farm Bakery, The Village Scoop, The Copake-Hillsdale Farmers Market, Grillsdale, Twisted Sisters Coffee House, and Crook and Larder. For après-ski drinks, Roe Jan Brewing Co. serves pub food and craft beer selections.
There is a ton to do in the area other than skiing, of course. The area of upstate New York is absolutely stunning, and you can kayak on Copake Lake, hike in Taconic State Park, visit the Clark Art Museum, and explore the Berkshires. Most of the accommodations in the area are either vacation rentals or smaller hotels, like Silvanus Lodge, Little Cat Lodge, The Brooks Motel, and the Holiday House Motel.
Killington, Vermont
Killington, Vermont's nickname, "the Beast of the East" is well-earned due to its massive amount of skiable terrain– the largest in the Eastern United States and one of the East Coast's most scenic. Though it is a 270-mile drive from New York City, it's absolutely worth it to enjoy the 155 trails across seven mountains. This destination also is known for its very lively après-ski scene, with plenty of bars and restaurants catering to a younger, more party-oriented crowd than some other small towns.
The Wobbly Barn is famous for its après-ski scene, and even turns into a 21+ nightclub after 8 p.m. with DJs, live music, and packed dance floors. Other well-known après-ski spots on the mountain include Peak Lodge, Jerk Jamaican Mountain Grill, Long Trail Pub, and Snowshed Umbrella Bar. Killington is also home to several cozy breweries perfect for trying a new craft beer, including Long Trail Brewery, Rutland Beer Works, Foley Brothers Brewing, River Roost Brewery, and Harpoon Brewery.
Beyond Killington's extensive skiing, the area offers snowmobiling, ice climbing, cross-country skiing, hiking along the Appalachian Trail, golfing, and camping in Gifford Woods State Park. There are plenty of places to stay in Killington as well, for a variety of budgets and vibes. The Killington Grand Hotel offers ski-in, ski-out access to the mountain. There are also Highridge Condominiums, The Mountain Inn, The Greenbrier Inn, Mountain Meadows Lodge, and plenty of Airbnbs to choose from.
Methodology
All ski towns chosen for this article are under a 300-mile drive from New York City that had a ski resort and has classic staples of a good ski town, including breweries, cafes, boutiques, and après-ski bars. They all also offered activities other than skiing, for those who want the ski vibes but want to do other activities instead, whether that's in winter or year-round. These towns represent all the surrounding states, not just upstate New York, but also Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Vermont.