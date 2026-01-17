The Best Ski Towns For A Weekend Trip From New York City

Nestled in the heart of the Catskills are two resort towns famous for mountain adventure called Hunter and Tannersville, New York. These two towns are right next to each other in Upstate New York, just about 128 miles from the city. They are home to Hunter Mountain and Windham Mountain resorts, respectively. Hunter Mountain is known as the "Snowmaking Capital of the World," because when it opened in the 1960s, it was the first ski area in the world with snowmaking on 100% of its trails.

Hunter and Tannersville are filled with cozy restaurants, cafes, bars, and boutiques to explore on a weekend upstate. Tannersville is known as "The Painted Village in the Sky" because it's so quaint and beautiful. There are craft breweries that serve local IPAs in the towns, such as Hunter Mountain Brewery and Jagerberg Beer Hall, perfect for an après-ski refreshment. There's also Rip Van Winkle Brewing Company and West Kill Brewing, which are each located about a 25 minute drive away, if you're open to venturing a little farther.

The towns also have cafes, including favorites such as Fellow Mountain Cafe, Maggie's Krooked Cafe and Juice Bar, Deja Brew, Lucky Catskills, and The Pantry on Main, which are all highly rated and serving fresh coffee, pastries, and sandwiches. Another great thing about these two towns is that there is also a lot to do year-round. Of course, skiing in the winter is why many come, but in the fall, spring, and summer, you can hike to picturesque locations such as Ashokan Reservoir, Crystal Lake Loop Trail, and the Catskill Scenic Trail; go fishing at North-South Lake; ride the ski lift to the top of the mountains; and, of course, eat and shop in the towns.