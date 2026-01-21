North Carolina's 5 Best Amusement Parks With Thrilling Attractions, According To Visitors

If you're looking to visit a thrilling theme park, you might assume that you have to travel to a state like California or Florida to find the best options. However, if you're in or around North Carolina, the Tar Heel State actually has more than a few amusement parks that work well for the whole family. Most of them are water parks, but you can also find thrilling roller coasters and other attractions. In fact, North Carolina is home to one of the 8 amusement parks in the South that are worth visiting.

For this list, we're looking for true amusement parks, meaning they have a variety of rides or, in the case of water parks, slides. North Carolina has a few indoor amusement centers and outdoor adventure parks, but we're focusing on places more like Disneyland or Six Flags, meaning a single ticket gets you access to all of the main attractions. Also, while there is a Great Wolf Lodge in Charlotte, we didn't include it on this list because each Great Wolf Lodge in the US offers the same experience, no matter where you are. However, something like Carowinds, although affiliated with Six Flags, is unique to North Carolina, hence its position at the top spot.

Finally, while thrilling attractions are the primary factor, we also wanted to showcase parks in different parts of the state, as well as those with high online ratings. So, pile everyone into the station wagon, get your swim trunks or shorts ready, and let's get on some rides!