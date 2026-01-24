San Antonio's 5 Best Antique Shops, According To Reviews
History comes alive in San Antonio, Texas. Founded in 1718, the city is home to several significant landmarks that transport visitors to another place in time. Notable sites include The Alamo, considered one of the best attractions in Texas, and the Historic Market Square, San Antonio's lively hub with authentic eats and crafts. Additionally, the city offers an array of antique shops where visitors can further connect with the past. Simply put, San Antonio is a prime destination for vintage enthusiasts and collectors.
If you consider yourself among them, you'll definitely want to plan a detour to San Antonio's five best antique shops, which Islands rounded up based on reviews from Google and Yelp. Are you an avid antiquer? If so, then you know that the joy from this hobby isn't solely about the treasure you might find, but the ambiance and character of the shop itself.
Ultimately, that ambiance can make or break your antiquing experience, and we believe that our top picks will do the former. From a store with a tea lounge to a business that salvages items from demolition, you never know what discoveries you'll make exploring the aisles of these top-rated San Antonio antique shops.
Armadillo Antiques N More
Armadillo Antiques N More is ranked as the second-best antique shop in San Antonio on Yelp, with a 4.9 rating as of this writing. Reviewers frequently describe the staff as attentive and knowledgeable. On Google, where the shop holds a 4.7 rating, customers echo that sentiment, along with praising its spacious layout. "Truly the best antiques store in SA. It's clean, organized, and not the least bit overwhelming like some antique malls can be," wrote one shopper.
But what kind of relics from the past can you expect to uncover here? Quirky knick-knacks aside, Armadillo Antiques N More's collection is exhaustive, with vendors selling everything from automotive memorabilia to old school lamps and furniture from various time periods. Google reviewers note that items are moderately priced and that a layaway option is available.
As one reviewer put it, "Whether you're a serious collector or just looking for a unique way to spend some time, this shop has a welcoming vibe that makes it worth stopping in." Armadillo Antiques N More is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Notably, the shop is located adjacent to Vogt Auction Galleries, which regularly hosts public antique auctions. Visitors interested in attending one should check Vogt's website for upcoming events.
Craftiques Mall
@samigarzaa
sooo many cute things, extremely well priced (especially for vintage/antiques)!! #antiquemall #craftiquesmall #sanantoniotx♬ original sound - keetaimanismit
Craftiques Mall has two locations in San Antonio: one on Bandera Road, the other on NW Military Highway, with the latter being the larger of the two at more than 11,000 square feet. On Google, where it holds a 4.5 rating across more than 500 reviews, one customer wrote, "I adore this place you cannot leave empty handed. You can always find something cute, crafty, creative, and sometimes cheap (as in dollar prices)."
The NW Military Highway location also features something you typically don't see at an antique store: an on-site cafe. At the Garden Tea Lounge, you can take a quick break from perusing the countless trinket-filled booths to enjoy a cuppa and a small meal. The menu features organic teas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. Despite its name, the tea lounge is indoors, set up as a bright kiosk surrounded by bistro tables. "With an unusual location, curious decor and tasty teas, what else can one ask for?!," wrote a Yelp user.
What's more, live musical performances are regularly held there, too, with events announced on Instagram. It's perhaps not an exaggeration to say that at Craftiques Mall, you can embrace your inner grandma or grandpa. Both locations are open daily and are less than 20 minutes apart. If you have the time, you could check out both in one day (their key differences appear to be size and the lack of a dining area at the Bandera Road location).
Crescent Moon Music & Collectibles
@lydstaphotography
✨ Hidden Gem in San Antonio ✨ If you’re a thrift lover, you NEED to check this place out 👀💛 Small but filled with the cutest finds — from vintage clothes to unique home décor, it’s a true treasure hunt every time! 🛍️ 📍 San Antonio, TX Crescentmoon Would you shop here with me? 👇 #SanAntonioHiddenGems #ThriftStoreFinds #ThriftTok #SanAntonioTexas #ThriftHaul #HiddenGemsSA #SanAntonioThingsToDo #ThriftWithMe♬ Bluest Flame - Selena Gomez & benny blanco
In 2025, a poll conducted by local news station KSAT named Crescent Moon Music & Collectibles the best antique shop in San Antonio. Established in 2021, this woman-owned local business is a vibrant space packed with neon lights, vivid colors, and eclectic offerings. The shop holds a 4.7 rating on Google, where one reviewer penned, "This is my FAVORITE little shop!" They added, "There's Sanrio products, Pokémon, and plushies, as well as vintage clothing, vintage household items, vintage toys, etc.!"
"It's much bigger than it looks from the outside," explained another. "The prices are all very reasonable, and are much better than some established antique/vintage stores I've been to." According to Community Impact, Crescent Moon Music & Collectibles hosts more than 60 vendors and also doubles as a record store, selling the latest hits, oldies, and beyond. It also buys physical media from customers. In fact, the San Antonio Current called it one of the best places to shop for vinyl in the city.
Whether you're nostalgic for your childhood or a time before that, Crescent Moon Music & Collectibles might just have whatever it is you're looking for. Located off Highway 281, the store is within a 10-minute drive from San Antonio International Airport. The store is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Ironside Antiques Mall
Ironside Antiques Mall is a longstanding business that has been featured in outlets such as San Antonio Magazine and the San Antonio Express-News. On Google, reviewers say this spot offers an extensive, niche selection of items from numerous vendors. "Whether you're looking for Turkish lamps, mid-century modern pieces, rugs, desks, artwork, jewelry, and more, they've got it all," penned a user. Other merchandise you can expect to find includes vintage clocks and retro video games.
It's no wonder that a reviewer on Yelp who described Ironside Antiques Mall as "a treasure trove of nostalgia" suggests that you will need a couple of hours to browse. However, keep in mind that some say they are not fans of its purchasing system, which requires you to check out directly with the individual vendor selling the item. If the vendor is not present, you might be out of luck.
Ironside Antiques Mall is open Wednesday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Paisano, a student-run publication at the University of Texas at San Antonio, recommends carrying cash. The Craftiques Mall location on NW Military Highway is about a 10-minute drive away, and the area is also accessible via VIA Metropolitan Transit bus line 534. This is no surprise, of course. After all, San Antonio has the hands-down best public transportation in Texas.
Pickers Paradise
Pickers Paradise is not your typical antique shop per se. Located in a warehouse beneath San Antonio's Guadalupe Street Bridge, their inventory is sourced from local homes slated for demolition. As such, Pickers Paradise, ranked as the best antique shop in San Antonio on Yelp, is laden with doors, windows, and other structural elements from old homes. Although this attracts clients who are renovating their homes and working on DIY projects, there's plenty more to see. The store is teeming with hardware, tiles, dishes, decor, and a plethora of other household treasures.
One user on Yelp even likened it to being on the series "American Pickers" and advised bringing gloves for browsing. Similarly, the store has glowing reviews on Google, where it holds a 4.9 rating. "The prices are refreshingly reasonable, and it's one of those rare spots where you can walk out with a handful of charming items without breaking the bank," wrote an individual on the platform.
Another said, "If you have an old house or simply an old soul this store is worth your trip." Pickers Paradise is closed on Sundays. As of this writing, it is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Methodology
Island's selections for the five best antique shops in San Antonio were chosen using reviews and rankings from Google and Yelp. Only shops with ratings of 3.5 stars or higher on both platforms were considered. Given the number of antique retailers in the city, our main objective was to highlight local businesses that, in our opinion, have either a unique approach or remarkable inventory (and, in some cases, both) to appeal to a wide range of antiquing interests.