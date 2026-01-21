5 Magical Moonlight Snowshoe Tours In Oregon

Under moonlight, the snow-covered peaks of Oregon are gorgeous and dreamlike to snowshoe across. You get to see snow aglow on the peaks of the Cascade Mountains and starlight filtering in through the dense Oregon forests. Some snowshoe tours incorporate wildlife spotting for the animals that come out after dark, while others incorporate astronomical observation — the Oregon Outback is home to some of the best stargazing spots, after all. And unlike backcountry skiing or ice climbing, snowshoeing is a winter sport that doesn't require much technical skill, making it less intimidating than its high-adrenaline counterparts.

Snowshoe tours often include insight about astronomy and the environment from an expert guide, follow curated routes, and provide the gear (snowshoes, poles, and headlamps). Unlike daytime snowshoeing, snowshoeing at night means you'll need to be more cautious about navigating the low-visibility terrain, which is why a guided tour is especially helpful. Oregon has some of the most scenic options for doing so, with tours covering the temperate rainforests surrounding Mount Hood to its expansive, high desert. Here are five stand-out moonlit snowshoe tours you can take in Oregon.