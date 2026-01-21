Illinois' Laid-Back Hippie Village Is A Charming Artsy Gem Tucked Away In Shawnee National Forest

At a time when alternative band T-shirts are mass-produced, flower crowns have come and gone as a consumer trend, and Burning Man has become a playground for the ultra-rich, it can feel difficult to identify genuine sites of remaining counterculture in the United States. But if you know where to look, there are bohemian retreats hidden in tucked away corners to this day, like Hawaii's unsung trendy hippie haven of beaches and food and New York's hippie town in the Hudson Valley — or like Makanda, Illinois. This laid-back artsy hamlet, as we know it today, emerged in the 1970s thanks to folks like artist Dave Dardis (known locally as the Rainmaker), who moved to the then-near-abandoned village and began revitalizing it. Today, Makanda is a funky, welcoming, and deeply artsy oasis nestled in the scenic surrounds of Southern Illinois' Shawnee National Forest.

With its small population and even a smiley face painted on a town water tower, it comes as no surprise that Makanda is an easygoing, friendly place. To get to this creative hub, it's just over two hours by car from St. Louis, Missouri, and from Evansville, Indiana, or three-and-a-half hours from Springfield, Illinois. The closest airport with regular commercial flights is Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois, located about 30 minutes away, with flights to and from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.