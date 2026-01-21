Illinois' Laid-Back Hippie Village Is A Charming Artsy Gem Tucked Away In Shawnee National Forest
At a time when alternative band T-shirts are mass-produced, flower crowns have come and gone as a consumer trend, and Burning Man has become a playground for the ultra-rich, it can feel difficult to identify genuine sites of remaining counterculture in the United States. But if you know where to look, there are bohemian retreats hidden in tucked away corners to this day, like Hawaii's unsung trendy hippie haven of beaches and food and New York's hippie town in the Hudson Valley — or like Makanda, Illinois. This laid-back artsy hamlet, as we know it today, emerged in the 1970s thanks to folks like artist Dave Dardis (known locally as the Rainmaker), who moved to the then-near-abandoned village and began revitalizing it. Today, Makanda is a funky, welcoming, and deeply artsy oasis nestled in the scenic surrounds of Southern Illinois' Shawnee National Forest.
With its small population and even a smiley face painted on a town water tower, it comes as no surprise that Makanda is an easygoing, friendly place. To get to this creative hub, it's just over two hours by car from St. Louis, Missouri, and from Evansville, Indiana, or three-and-a-half hours from Springfield, Illinois. The closest airport with regular commercial flights is Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois, located about 30 minutes away, with flights to and from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.
Enjoy Makanda's artsy offerings
Visitors in October have the opportunity to partake in the town's annual Vulture Fest, so named because of the bird migration that passes through Makanda at this time of year. This fun fall festival celebrates the change in season and highlights the local community through live music, shopping (with more than 40 artisan vendors participating), food, and more. But no matter what time of year you make your way here, you shouldn't miss the beating heart of Makanda's artistic spirit: the town's historic boardwalk, which was built all the way back in the 1890s, long before this village became the hippie gem it is now. Today, this Victorian boardwalk houses a multitude of galleries and shops displaying artwork and handicrafts created by locals.
First up, take a gander at Visions Art Gallery, which showcases and sells work from local artists across a variety of mediums: including paintings, ceramics, stained glass, and even wood work and petroglyphs. Another spot to pop into is the Rainmaker Arts and Entertainment — also located on the boardwalk — and its sculpture garden, which is open to the public year-round. Here, owner Dave Dardis has created a wild and wonderful oasis in his backyard garden, with trails to wander, copper banyan trees, a waterfall, gazebo, and myriad artworks to spy along the way. This charming and eccentric hideaway exemplifies the unassuming vibrancy of Makanda and its lively creative community.
Experience the outdoors in Shawnee National Forest
If you're itching to experience the region's lush nature, you're in luck: Makanda is situated within the verdant, sprawling expanses of Shawnee National Forest, which spans 289,000 acres of land between the Mississippi and Ohio rivers in Southern Illinois. More specifically, the village functions as an ideal gateway from which to explore Giant City State Park, which is located within Shawnee National Forest. With more than 75 species of trees and hundreds of types of flowers, nature-lovers certainly won't be bored here. The park grants visitors access to a variety of trails, including the popular Giant City Nature Trail, where you'll be surrounded by the "streets" of sandstone bluffs that give the park its name.
Another walking route to consider is the park's Red Cedar Trail, of which you can hike all or just a portion. This is a great option for viewing fall foliage — and if you hit the trails in the days after a rainfall, you may even see waterfalls. The full trail loop, which is rated as hard on AllTrails, clocks in at 11.2 miles and will likely take between five and five-and-a-half hours. While stunning, it's not always well-marked according to reviewers: so download an offline map before you head to the trailhead at Giant City Campground to begin your forest foray. And if, after your time in Makanda and its surrounding wilderness, you still can't get enough of Shawnee National Forest, extend your time in this corner of Southern Illinois and head to the equally appealing hamlet of Shawneetown, which is surrounded by nature and packed with historic charm.