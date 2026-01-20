Texas' Charming City Southeast Of Dallas Has A Scenic Lake, Wineries, And Delicious Eats

When you think of Athens, Greece might instantly come to mind, but there's another destination with the same name that might surprise you with its rich history and culture. Athens, a small city in Texas, is only a little over an hour's drive from Dallas. If you're coming from farther away, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is nearby, though it's worth noting that it was considered one of the busiest airports in the world in 2024. Athens has an interesting history, as seen with its nicknames. The city claims to be the "Black-Eyed Pea Capital of the World," even holding an annual event called the Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree. Athens is also one of many cities that claim to be where the hamburger was invented, referencing Fletcher Davis in the 1880s as the originator.

Beyond its rich culture and many nicknames, the city is also a hotspot for outdoor recreation, with the nearby Lake Athens as the center of most adventures. You'll also find a park full of unique and thrilling underwater experiences at Athens Scuba Park. In the heart of downtown, many local restaurants offer everything from Tex-Mex and barbecue to Italian and Asian spots, and of course, coffee shops to start your day. You also don't need to go too far to sample wines or craft beers, as there are three wineries in the area and one brewery downtown.