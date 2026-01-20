Texas' Charming City Southeast Of Dallas Has A Scenic Lake, Wineries, And Delicious Eats
When you think of Athens, Greece might instantly come to mind, but there's another destination with the same name that might surprise you with its rich history and culture. Athens, a small city in Texas, is only a little over an hour's drive from Dallas. If you're coming from farther away, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is nearby, though it's worth noting that it was considered one of the busiest airports in the world in 2024. Athens has an interesting history, as seen with its nicknames. The city claims to be the "Black-Eyed Pea Capital of the World," even holding an annual event called the Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree. Athens is also one of many cities that claim to be where the hamburger was invented, referencing Fletcher Davis in the 1880s as the originator.
Beyond its rich culture and many nicknames, the city is also a hotspot for outdoor recreation, with the nearby Lake Athens as the center of most adventures. You'll also find a park full of unique and thrilling underwater experiences at Athens Scuba Park. In the heart of downtown, many local restaurants offer everything from Tex-Mex and barbecue to Italian and Asian spots, and of course, coffee shops to start your day. You also don't need to go too far to sample wines or craft beers, as there are three wineries in the area and one brewery downtown.
Explore the scenic Lake Athens
Take a day trip to Lake Athens, less than 20 minutes from the city center. The lake covers 1,800 acres, where you can go boating, swimming, or fishing. These waters are especially known for their largemouth bass, white bass, redear sunfish, and crappie. You can head to the Lake Athens Marina & RV Park to shop for any of your supply needs or stay for the night on the lakefront. The marina also rents kayaks and paddleboards.
Right next to the marina, you'll find the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, dubbed the epicenter of freshwater fishing in Texas. You've got your choice of water activities to enjoy at the fisheries center. Hop on the Ethel Express tram for an outdoor hatchery tour or take a walk through the 1.2 miles of Wetlands Trail. Of course, you can also go fishing here, with expert guides right there to show you the ropes, including the gear, bait, and fish food.
If you need to fuel up for your trip, the Athens Boathouse Bar & Grill is nearby. The lakefront restaurant offers classic Southern and regional dishes. Though there are mixed Yelp reviews on the service, one previous visitor says that the lakefront view and location are the highlights. If the views aren't your priority, you can try the fare at Roma Italian. Here, the service is praised by several people, with one Google review noting that the vibes feel upscale yet comfortable, with a warm, welcoming service.
Discover the wineries in Athens, Texas
Though it may not be the state with the most wineries like California, you still have three wineries to choose from while in the city of Athens. You have 3 P's in a Vine that's closest to the downtown area, spanning 12 acres. It evokes a vibe that's homey and intimate with a winery in a log house, indoor seating where you can cozy up by the fireplace, and outdoor seating complete with vineyard views. A Tripadvisor review adds to this by saying, "What really set this place apart was the community vibe. We were introduced to other families and guests, which made the whole evening feel more like a gathering of friends than just a wine tasting." If that's what you're looking for, head to 3 P's in a Vine, open from Fridays to Sundays.
A little further away, you've got Castle Oaks Winery, where the deep purple grape, "Black Spanish," also called "Lenoir," is the focus. Its wine tastings are reserved for Saturdays, while Friday nights feature something more casual with an offering of wood-fired pizzas and a glass of wine. Another winery to stop by is Tara Vineyard & Winery. It operates as both a winery and an inn, where you can go for a private wine tour on your visit. In the heart of downtown, this winery also owns Athens Brewing Company, which specializes in craft beers, with a complement menu of starters, burgers and sandwiches, wings, pizza, and a kids' menu for the little ones.