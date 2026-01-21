Michigan's Scenic Village North Of Detroit Offers A Charming Downtown, Lakes, And Historic Vibes

Detroit, Michigan has endless tourist attractions that make it clear why the surprising city is known as the Paris of the Midwest. But for those seeking a quieter, more tranquil destination, the Metro Detroit area offers many charming small villages within an hour of the city. Oxford, Michigan is one such destination. With a population of under 3,500 people, Oxford is a quiet place known for its lakes, charming downtown, and historic vibes.

Oxford is located about a 50-minute drive north of Detroit, next to Lake Orion, a village with wooded trails, local wine, and festivals. Oxford is proud of its small-town charm; the village's slogan is "Small. Done right." Oxford also has a unique history: It was once known as the "gravel capital of the world" but most of the gravel pits have been turned into manmade lakes, making the area particularly scenic. Staying overnight in Oxford? Book a room at Stag's Leap Farm Bed & Breakfast for a charming stay. You'll also find more options about a 20-minute drive away in the nearby city of Auburn Hills.