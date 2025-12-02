Arkansas' 11 Most Stunning Scenic Waterfalls You Can Find Throughout The State Will Have You In Awe
Nicknamed "The Natural State", Arkansas is a magnet for explorers and hiking enthusiasts seeking new experiences and superb views. America's most affordable state is an underrated gem with mighty mountains, babbling creeks, and vast tracts of wilderness that provide the perfect backdrop for endless outdoor adventures. Yet hidden away in the 18.8 million acres of forests and tranquil valleys, it's the scenic waterfalls that often steal the show.
There are over 400 cascades to discover, and with around 200 of them flowing all year round, you can go chasing waterfalls in Arkansas no matter the season. That's a lot of waterfalls for a single state, so to help you decide which to visit, we've compiled a list of the most spectacular cataracts in Arkansas. Some plunge from great heights off rocky plateaus while others trickle gently through mystical forest glades, but all are stunning in their own way. Beauty is, of course, in the eye of the beholder, but we think you'll agree that these waterfalls are all worth the journey.
Many are easily accessed, while a few take a little more effort to reach, so there's something for travelers of all abilities. Whether you're soaking up stunning waterfall views from beside a parking lot or are dunking your toes in a forest plunge pool at the end of a rugged trail, the waterfalls of Arkansas are undoubtedly masterpieces of nature. And here are 11 of the most scenic ones that will have you in awe.
Cedar Falls: likely the most photographed in Arkansas
This spectacular 89-foot waterfall in Petit Jean State Park is popular with hikers and photographers thanks to its grotto-like setting, impressive height, and multiple viewing locations. Rainbows can sometimes be seen through the spray at the base of the falls, and you can walk behind the cascade to enjoy it from a unique angle. Wear a waterproof jacket to keep dry in the spray.
The Cedar Falls Trail is a 2-mile out-and-back route that begins at Mather Lodge. Visitors report that it takes up to two hours to complete this waterfall hike, including time to enjoy the scenery. This Cedar Creek Canyon trail is moderate in difficulty, with some steep, rocky sections, so sturdy outdoor footwear is advised. It's downhill on the way, so the hike back up requires a bit more effort, although you can use the gorgeous views as an excuse to stop for a breather.
The continuous flow of water makes the falls a sight to behold throughout the year, though they are at their most dramatic after heavy rainfall, particularly in spring. For an almost aerial perspective, make sure you swing by the Cedar Falls Overlook after your hike. This viewing deck can be accessed by a gentle 10-minute stroll along an easy trail. For a view away from the crowds, follow the steps below the platform and continue downstream along the clifftop trail to where a rocky bluff overlooks the falls.
Hemmed-in-Hollow Falls: tallest cascade in Arkansas
What Hemmed-in-Hollow Falls lacks in flow, it makes up for in height and location. Believed to be the tallest confirmed waterfall in Arkansas at 209 feet, the curiously named Hemmed-in-Hollow Falls is a thin but scenic cascade with a mighty drop in the Buffalo National River region. Water plunges over the edge of a sandstone bluff into the canyon below, creating a dramatic natural scene.
The challenging 5-mile out-and-back trail starts at the Compton Trailhead and winds down through the Ponca Wilderness, traversing forested slopes with spectacular views of the Ozark Mountains. It's a steep and strenuous hike, with the whole journey taking around 3.5 hours, but the greater effort required means that you won't be battling the crowds on the trail. Knowing you've sweated to get there makes the waterfall all the more magnificent.
Hemmed-in-Hollow Falls is seasonal and usually dries up over the summer months because the cascade is fed from a single stream. This means that viewing is best during winter and spring when rainfall increases. The panoramic trail views and rock formations are also more spectacular at this time of year, when visibility is clearer thanks to sparse foliage. Keep an eye out for the overlook on the way down, where you can see the top of the falls from across the valley.
Mirror Lake Falls: forest reflections above a spillway
Located in Blanchard Springs Recreation Area, Mirror Lake Falls is one of the most stunning cascades in Arkansas due to its fairy tale setting. Above the triple-level falls, Mirror Lake lives up to its name with the colors and movements of the surrounding forest being reflected in the still water. A wooden boardwalk connects the lakeshore to the spillway, where water gushes over the dam, giving the perfect vantage point for photos.
Access to Mirror Lake Falls is simple, with just a few steps separating the spillway from the roadside parking area. There's also a short out-and-back trail along the side of the lake, which takes around half an hour to complete, depending on how many photo stops you take.
On hot summer days, you can head to the pool below the falls and swim in the crystal-clear waters of Blanchard Springs Recreation Area — it's a picture-perfect place to cool off in the heat. Bonus sightseeing around the falls includes a historic 19th-century grist mill, which can be found a little further downstream. Once used to grind corn, today the mill's old window holes show off the spillway from a different angle, so keep your camera handy.
Twin Falls (Triple Falls): an Ozark waterfall extravaganza
Twin Falls ramps up the competition in the scenic waterfall stakes by having not one, but two stunning 50-foot cascades tumbling down the cliff face right beside each other. These two torrents of water flow over the rim of a striking rock ledge deep in the forest, and being spring-fed, they're usually present all year round. The pool formed below the falls is enchanting, and the sort of place you wouldn't be surprised to find water nymphs hanging out.
There are several double cascades in scenic spots around the world, like the Trafalgar twin waterfalls in a Caribbean jungle setting, but few that have a further claim to fame. Twin Falls in Arkansas becomes even more dramatic after heavy rainfall, when a third waterfall appears on the right-hand side, and the cascades become known as Triple Falls. The best time to photograph the falls is during early mornings and late afternoons when shadows create depth, and the sunlight reflects off the falling water. If you're feeling adventurous, you can scramble up to the top of the cataracts for a different perspective.
Located in the Ozarks at Camp Orr Scout Camp just south of Harrison, Twin Falls is the prize at the end of an easy creek-side trail. It's around half a mile each way and takes an hour to hike there and back. Access to the trailhead parking area is via a steep, dirt road from Kyle's Landing, so a 4X4 is a must.
Glory Hole Falls: an enchanting Arkansas grotto
Tucked away in the Ozark National Forest, Glory Hole Falls is a waterfall with a difference. This unique natural wonder is like no other cataract in the state, with water falling through an eroded hole in the roof of a cave. It's a magnificent sight, especially during the afternoon when the sun illuminates the grotto, giving the water an ethereal appearance.
It's easy to reach Glory Hole Falls via a 2-mile out-and-back forest trail, taking most people around 1.5 hours to complete. It's downhill on the way, so the return hike is steeper, although nothing too challenging. You'll come across a series of smaller waterfalls along the creek, which helps build anticipation for the main event at the end of the trail.
The best chance of seeing the 31-foot falls in all their glory is to visit between fall and spring, when there's more water, or after periods of heavy rain. The flow can reduce to a trickle or dry up completely in the summer, while in winter the water sometimes freezes, creating an otherworldly icy spectacle. You can view the waterfall from below, then climb up the boulders to see the hole from above where the water tumbles through. It does get slippery at the top, so proceed with caution to avoid an impromptu water slide through the hole.
Gunner Pool Falls: an Arkansas cataract in a forest setting
Hidden away in the Ozark National Forest, the staircase waterfall known as Gunner Pool Falls is a scenic and tranquil spot. If you're seeking an immersive nature experience away from the crowds, Gunner Pool Falls is pretty and peaceful in equal measure. Here, the only sounds are the birds singing in the trees, the soft rustle of leaves in the gentle breeze, and the musical tinkle of water as it trickles over the stepped stone dam that was constructed in 1956 by the Civilian Conservation Corps.
Gunner Pool Falls can be accessed directly from Gunner Pool Recreation Area, with the pool and waterfall located just a short stroll from the camping areas. There is parking for trail users at the site. Wildlife is often spotted here, so keep watch for deer, squirrels, and bears as you wander through the forest.
Color is what sets Gunner Pool Falls apart from many of its counterparts. Beneath the dam, a shallow pool entices you in for a refreshing dip on a warm day. The mineral-rich bedrock gives the water a tropical blue tone, making it even more enchanting. Meanwhile, the cascade is at its most stunning in fall, when the vibrant forest foliage adds another level of magic to the charming scene.
Natural Dam Falls: an Arkansas masterclass in geology
Nicknamed "Little Niagara," thanks to its resemblance to the famously dramatic Niagara Falls and its scenic gorge walks, Natural Dam Falls is a sight to behold. Water gushes over a 200-foot-wide rocky ledge stretching right across Mountain Fork Creek, giving the impression of a miniature Niagara Falls. It appears to be man-made, but nature takes all the credit. Pools have formed below the cascade, creating the perfect opportunity for summer paddling and swimming.
This is a very easily accessible waterfall right beside a parking lot in the Ozark National Forest, so no hiking is required. Unsurprisingly, this gorgeous waterfall gets busy at weekends, so after taking your photos, follow the trail alongside the creek, and you'll come across some more peaceful swimming holes and mini waterfalls.
Natural Dam Falls is another cascade that comes into its own during fall, when the forest canopy is resplendent in golds and oranges, with the reflected colors giving a fiery glow to the water. While it's stunning here throughout the year, the falls do look more impressive after a bit of rain, so visits in winter and spring will be rewarding. Having said that, it can be fun in summer too, when lower water levels mean you can often walk across the top of the rocky waterfall shelf.
Six Finger Falls: a pretty series of roadside cascades
At 100 feet wide, Six Finger Falls in the Richland Creek Wilderness area of the Ozark National Forest is one of the most scenic in Arkansas. Reminiscent of this cascading waterfall in Maine set within a colorful New England gorge, the stepped rock ledges of Six Finger Falls provide the perfect setting for a series of cascades. Over many years, the flow of Falling Water Creek has eroded channels through the bedrock, creating an unusual, finger-like effect. It's a striking natural sight, with the surrounding woods bringing a wild feel to the scene.
Accessed in just a few rocky steps from the parking lot, Six Finger Falls can also be seen from Falling Waters Road. Go in spring when wildflowers bring a pop of color to the riverbanks, or to see the falls in full flow when the six cascades merge to become one, winter is a great time to visit. Meanwhile, if you're there in summer when water levels are low, you can paddle across the creek and head downstream for some extra waterfall viewing. For a little more cascade action, Fuzzybutt Falls has a cool name and an even cooler setting, hidden in an atmospheric canyon just 100 yards from Six Finger Falls.
Haw Creek Falls: a small yet scenic flow in Arkansas
Small but perfectly formed, this series of pretty cascades tumbles over a rocky outcrop in a scenic forest setting. Haw Creek Falls is only 4 feet high, but the mesmerizing mini cataracts flowing across the 40-foot-wide natural shelf show that size isn't everything. The width of the river at the falls means the forest opens to the sky, offering scenic views of distant sandstone bluffs carpeted in trees as the perfect backdrop.
Located near Haw Creek Campground in the Ozarks, these picturesque falls are easy to access via a short trail from the parking lot. If you continue along the woodland trail for about half a mile, you'll be treated to a bonus waterfall tucked away in a nearby canyon. Pack Rat Falls is a secluded cascade that plummets off a rocky outcrop into a small pool, and is best viewed after there's been some decent rainfall.
You can see Haw Creek Falls all year round. In summer, it's a popular spot for a paddle and a picnic, but during wetter months, the roar of the water will set your spine tingling. The power of nature is ever-present here, and it's the sort of place that makes you feel alive.
Eden Falls: an Arkansas waterfall in Lost Valley
This scenic, multi-tiered waterfall plunges into a box canyon in the enticingly named Lost Valley, which is located near Ponca in the Buffalo National River area. It feels wild and remote, with ancient woodlands and mossy rocks giving the place an air of mystery. Eden Falls drops 53 feet over several stages with an emerald pool at the base and a cave at the top where you can find the water source.
More accessible than the nearby Indian Creek Trail, which is known as the most dangerous day hike in Arkansas, the 2.4-mile Lost Valley round-trip route is fairly easy, with great rewards for just a little effort. Allow a couple of hours, as there's lots to enjoy along the trail before you reach the waterfall, including a natural rock bridge and a large cavern called Cob Cave. The latter is believed to have been used as a shelter by prehistoric Native Americans after well-preserved artifacts like corn cobs were discovered inside the cave by archaeologists in 1931.
While the falls are most spectacular during the wetter months, they can be seen throughout the year as they're fed from an underground water source and don't rely on rainfall. Take a flashlight so you can explore Eden Falls Cave above the cataract — if you crawl to the rear of the cavern, you'll find another waterfall dripping away in the dark.
Tanyard Creek Falls: an Arkansas gem in a wildlife haven
Last but by no means least on this epic list of scenic Arkansas waterfalls is a multi-tiered cascade in Bella Vista, a few miles north of Bentonville in the Ozarks. Found just below Windsor Lake Dam and formed by lake runoff, Tanyard Creek Falls offers a gradual descent of about 30 feet and is a picture of woodland serenity.
You can reach the falls using the easy 2-mile Tanyard Creek Nature Trail, which meanders beside the gentle rapids until it reaches the cascade. This is a loop hike, so you won't need to retrace your steps. Moss-covered rocks give the route a magical atmosphere while several wooden bridges and stepping stones over the creek add another level of adventure to the excursion. Keep an eye out for fish and crawdads swimming in the shallows and the friendly deer that are often spotted grazing beside the creek, especially during early mornings and late afternoons.
One of the best views of the falls and the crystal-clear water is from the swinging bridge. There's also an observation platform for those who don't fancy scrambling down to the water, although the lush foliage can obscure views of the falls from here during the height of summer. This is a popular spot for hiking, swimming, and picnicking, so avoid visiting on the weekends if you're craving a bit of tranquility.
Methodology
To compile this list and determine the most stunning scenic waterfalls in Arkansas, we used information from tourism board sites, major travel publications, travel and hiking blogs, and the National Park Service. We also looked at the World Waterfall Database for data on the cascades.
Tips for visiting each waterfall have been sourced from comments on travel and hiking forums like AllTrails, Tripadvisor, and Reddit, as well as from blogs. The waterfalls have been ranked according to how scenic they are, with the criteria including elements like height, width, unique characteristics, location, and natural setting.