Arkansas' 11 Most Stunning Scenic Waterfalls You Can Find Throughout The State Will Have You In Awe

Nicknamed "The Natural State", Arkansas is a magnet for explorers and hiking enthusiasts seeking new experiences and superb views. America's most affordable state is an underrated gem with mighty mountains, babbling creeks, and vast tracts of wilderness that provide the perfect backdrop for endless outdoor adventures. Yet hidden away in the 18.8 million acres of forests and tranquil valleys, it's the scenic waterfalls that often steal the show.

There are over 400 cascades to discover, and with around 200 of them flowing all year round, you can go chasing waterfalls in Arkansas no matter the season. That's a lot of waterfalls for a single state, so to help you decide which to visit, we've compiled a list of the most spectacular cataracts in Arkansas. Some plunge from great heights off rocky plateaus while others trickle gently through mystical forest glades, but all are stunning in their own way. Beauty is, of course, in the eye of the beholder, but we think you'll agree that these waterfalls are all worth the journey.

Many are easily accessed, while a few take a little more effort to reach, so there's something for travelers of all abilities. Whether you're soaking up stunning waterfall views from beside a parking lot or are dunking your toes in a forest plunge pool at the end of a rugged trail, the waterfalls of Arkansas are undoubtedly masterpieces of nature. And here are 11 of the most scenic ones that will have you in awe.