5 US States With The Highest Taxes

Tax season's around the corner. (Though does it ever really go away?) You've got your W-2s, 1099s, and the rest of the alphabet soup of documents you'll have to submit come April 15. But did you bother considering your address? It has an outsized yet often overlooked effect on how much you owe the taxman, according to data compiled from various sources, including WalletHub, the Tax Foundation, Intuit, Kiplinger, and other financial analysis organizations. If you live in one of the five US states with the highest taxes, you're paying a premium for your zip code.

The United States has as many tax configurations as it does states; consider it one characteristic — a benefit or downside — of our federal republic's structure. A state personal income tax, for example, is a foreign concept to residents of Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming. They, by default, have some of the lowest tax burdens in the country.

While a life free of local taxes digging into your bank account sounds ideal, it's more complex than that. The government has multiple ways to separate you from your money. Property taxes, sales taxes, and capital gains taxes all add to one's overall tax burden (defined as the total percentage of income given up to various taxes). Each varies by state and income level. The cost of living can also be fundamentally changed by a state's tax policies. So moving to another, lower-tax state may not be a clear win. That's unless you live in any of the following five states, whose mix of income, property, sales, and other taxes makes their citizens some of the most tax burdened in the country.