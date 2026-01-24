5 Charming American Tourist Cities With Safe, Free-To-Ride Public Transportation

Let's face it: Inflation is escalating, and it has risen 2.7% since November 2025 (via the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics). This data negatively impacts not only residential living but also tourism. With skyrocketing prices across the country, it can be hard to find the perfect destination for travel. Accommodations, restaurants, attractions — everything is becoming more expensive by the minute. However, there is one thing you can save on and not even have to take your wallet out for: transportation. In select U.S. cities, well-maintained public transit systems are not only fare-free but also actively monitored for rider safety.

Free public transit can make a major difference for travelers who are looking to visit more places without sacrificing what they really want to do. It can even cut daily costs in half. According to Budget Your Trip, the average traveler spends around $46 for local transportation a day. When I traveled to New York City, the ride share from the airport to my Airbnb cost me around $30 for one trip (which is also why you should choose the right NYC airport).

While New York is not on this list, there are iconic hubs and hidden gems that did make our top five. Whether you love big-city energy or small-town charm, these destinations span the country from the West Coast to the East Coast – and each one offers free transit systems.