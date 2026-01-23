This Washington County Has A Series Of Eerie Abandoned Mining Towns That Are Chilling To See

Tucked away in northern Washington along the Canadian border is Okanogan County, a wild, rugged area filled with ghost towns that are chilling reminders of the Evergreen State's mining past. Okanogan County, the largest county and one of the most scenic in Washington, was originally inhabited by indigenous tribes, with few other settlers due to its remote location. But when the government took away land rights from Native Americans in 1886, the area saw an influx of white settlers looking to try their luck in its mines, particularly when gold was discovered in the Okanogan Highlands in 1896. Boom towns sprang up all over until the mines ran out.

Now, well-preserved but eerie buildings and abandoned machinery dot the lush landscape where you can find some of the best ghost towns in the Pacific Northwest. The best way to explore Okanogan County is to take a road trip, so hop in the car to try to find the stone foundations of Ruby, the "Babylon of the West" that was one of the most famous mining towns in the Northwest, hidden within the wilderness, or explore Nighthawk's creepy early 20th-century buildings like a hotel and schoolhouse.

Molson and Bodie are more well-known towns in this region, where you'll also find Chesaw, a near-ghost town with almost 200 residents that is the only municipality in the United States named after a Chinese person. Its handful of original and abandoned buildings are time capsules of the turn of the century, when white explorers came to the area and unexpectedly found Chinese miners had already settled in. One settler, nicknamed "Chee Saw," had a store with fair prices that became so popular, the town took his name.