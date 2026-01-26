The 5 Top Lake Destinations In Illinois For First-Timers To Learn Ice Fishing

Ice fishing is a great way to make use of the cold weather and frozen waters of winter. There are destinations around the world that have ice fishing as their main draw — even one of the best winter festivals around the world revolves around celebrating ice fishing. The gist of the sport, if you've never tried it before, involves drilling a hole into a frozen sheet of water, dropping your lure down into the frigid waters below, then setting up on the ice to try to catch the fish swimming underneath. With plenty of smaller, shallower lakes with easy public access, Illinois has some excellent options for beginners to cast their first line under the frozen surface.

To go ice fishing in Illinois, the first step is to get a state fishing license — they're available through local sporting goods shops or online through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Licenses are valid for up to a year, though if you're just planning a weekend or day trip, there are cheaper, shorter-term licenses available.

Once you've obtained your license, you'll want to find a lake destination where ice fishing is allowed. Below, we've selected five of the best options in the state for getting out there and giving ice fishing a try, especially for those doing so for the first time. These lake fishing spots have a good reputation among local anglers — sourced from online reviews and fishing magazines — and are known to have reliable ice during the winter (making it safe for treading), abundant fish populations, and proximity to roads or parking. We also chose spots that are prominently inhabited by panfish (perch, bluegill, and crappie), since ice fishing guides like Catching Times recommend them as good targets for beginners.