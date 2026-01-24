Oregon's Underrated Alternative To Crater Lake Is A Tiny Mountain Gem With Crystal-Clear Water

There's a good reason Crater Lake brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Surrounded by mountains, it's Oregon's cleanest and clearest lake. With a depth of 1,943 feet, it's the deepest lake in the country — and the ninth-deepest in the world. But if you're looking to experience the region's pristine wilderness away from the crowds, consider a trip to the lesser-known Little Crater Lake. A tiny mountain gem with crystal-clear water, it's an underrated alternative for wildlife viewing, relaxing, and incredible photo ops.

Located about 30 miles south of Mount Hood, Little Crater Lake is a cold, spring-fed body of water immersed in the 1.1 million-acre Mount Hood National Forest. The high-elevation woods around the lake, dense with evergreens, are a natural habitat for a wide variety of bird life, including yellow warblers, nighthawks, osprey, kingfishers, and more.

But the lake itself is even more spectacular. According to Travel Oregon, the bright turquoise gem is a "geologic oddity" that may have been formed by artesian water forced through volcanic rock. The U.S. Forest Service states that the lake was created by dissolving limestone, and still other sources say it was formed by a collapsed lava tube. Whatever its origin, the 45-foot-deep lake and its crystalline waters are a natural marvel. "Pictures do not do it justice," one past visitor said on TripAdvisor. "You have to see it for yourself." Added another on AllTrails, "the water is bright blue, and you can see all the way down!"