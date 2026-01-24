Oregon's Underrated Alternative To Crater Lake Is A Tiny Mountain Gem With Crystal-Clear Water
There's a good reason Crater Lake brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Surrounded by mountains, it's Oregon's cleanest and clearest lake. With a depth of 1,943 feet, it's the deepest lake in the country — and the ninth-deepest in the world. But if you're looking to experience the region's pristine wilderness away from the crowds, consider a trip to the lesser-known Little Crater Lake. A tiny mountain gem with crystal-clear water, it's an underrated alternative for wildlife viewing, relaxing, and incredible photo ops.
Located about 30 miles south of Mount Hood, Little Crater Lake is a cold, spring-fed body of water immersed in the 1.1 million-acre Mount Hood National Forest. The high-elevation woods around the lake, dense with evergreens, are a natural habitat for a wide variety of bird life, including yellow warblers, nighthawks, osprey, kingfishers, and more.
But the lake itself is even more spectacular. According to Travel Oregon, the bright turquoise gem is a "geologic oddity" that may have been formed by artesian water forced through volcanic rock. The U.S. Forest Service states that the lake was created by dissolving limestone, and still other sources say it was formed by a collapsed lava tube. Whatever its origin, the 45-foot-deep lake and its crystalline waters are a natural marvel. "Pictures do not do it justice," one past visitor said on TripAdvisor. "You have to see it for yourself." Added another on AllTrails, "the water is bright blue, and you can see all the way down!"
Discover the aquamarine-hued Little Crater Lake
Swimming is not allowed at Little Crater Lake, but you can enjoy the view from the shore. From the viewing platform, peer down into the aquamarine water to see fallen trees preserved by cold water: thanks to the aquifer that feeds it, the lake's temperature hovers around 34 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year. Though you can't boat or fish on the lake, nearby Timothy Lake, less than 20 minutes away by car, is a great destination for both. You could also hike there along the Little Crater Lake Trail, a flat path that connects to the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail, a 2,650-mile-long route that links Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.
Another short trail connects the lake to the scenic Little Crater Lake Campground. Campsites ($25 per night) come with picnic tables, campfire rings, and grills, and both restrooms and potable water are available on-site. Reservations can be made online. Day-use visitors pay $10 per vehicle. You can park next to the campground, which is off Abbott Road. If you're coming from Mount Hood, stop at Govy General Store in Government Camp, OR, to pick up picnic or grilling supplies on your way in. It's open from 7 a.m. to 7 or 8 p.m., depending on the day.
Little Crater Lake and its campground are open seasonally from late May through late September. The lake is less than two hours by car from Portland International, the architecturally striking travel hub that's considered one of the most beautiful airports in America. And if you're looking for more adventures in the state, be sure to read about five of the cleanest lakes in Oregon with clear, pristine waters.