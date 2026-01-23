Texas' Once-Thriving Historic Mineral Springs Hotel Is Being Restored To Its Former Glory

Texas is arguably an underrated destination for architecture enthusiasts. The Lone Star State is home to some incredible structures, including The Baker Hotel, which has been closed since 1972. This historic landmark is located in Mineral Wells, a relaxed city known as the "Wellness Capital of Texas." True to its name, it's famed for its therapeutic waters, said to provide relief for various maladies. First discovered in the late 1870s, tourism in Mineral Wells subsequently boomed, resulting in the construction of resorts like The Baker Hotel. Built in 1929, the 14-floor Spanish Colonial Revival-style building was once the epitome of luxury.

Case in point, it featured a spa where guests could bathe and be treated with the city's mineral-rich water. Nicknamed the "Grand Old Lady," there was even an outdoor pool where guests could swim in this precious liquid. Not to mention that in its heyday, Judy Garland and a number of other celebrities are known to have stayed at The Baker Hotel. But as the Texas Observer explains, due to advancements in modern medicine, the mineral water craze died down and with it, so did The Baker Hotel. Eventually, it shuttered and was abandoned entirely.

Nevertheless, there's a new beginning on the horizon for The Baker Hotel. Restoration work has been in progress since 2019, with the team behind this process hoping to return The Baker Hotel, officially rebranded as The Baker Hotel and Spa, to its former glory. That is, the goal is to maintain rather than change the structure's historical features and past grandeur. Speaking to NBC 5 DFW in 2021, Mark Rawlings, who is leading the project (and has become a TikTok sensation for doing so), explained that various features and items from the site were being salvaged for future use. However, all this has been no easy feat.