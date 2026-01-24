This Remote Alaskan Chalet Sits High Above A Glacier And Is Reached Only By Helicopter
A pervasive travel trend that has recently arisen is the desire to explore increasingly remote destinations. From safaris in the heart of sub-Saharan Africa to expedition cruises around Antarctica, travelers continue to seek out isolated, off-grid escapes from the crowds. But one place in particular takes "remote" to the next level — it sits atop a nunatak (a rocky outcropping) overlooking a glacier and is only accessible by helicopter. This is Sheldon Chalet, a five-star lodge that defiantly sits at 6,000 feet above sea level. It can be found nestled within the dramatic Alaska Range on the southern side of Denali Mountain, the highest peak in North America in the center of the eponymous national park. The peak was renamed Mount McKinley in 2025 (but mountain climbers won't be calling it this official name anytime soon).
The chalet expands across 2,000 square feet, while the entire property covers 5 acres. Inside, you'll find a common area, two and a half shared bathrooms, and five spacious, well-appointed rooms, designed with Nordic-inspired touches and outfitted with plush furnishings. This chalet features a cedar sauna, live-in chef, wraparound outdoor deck, and more — and its hexagonal shape and location within the Don Sheldon Amphitheater allow for 360-degree vistas of the surrounding peaks and rugged Alaskan beauty. The property originally contained one simple cabin with an outhouse where mountaineers could take refuge, built in 1966 and still standing today. But Don Sheldon's children, using architectural plans that had been drawn up but never realized, moved forward with the construction of this one-of-a-kind luxury lodge, and Sheldon Chalet officially opened in 2018.
This media darling has been profiled in numerous publications ranging from Vogue and Men's Journal to Bloomberg and Financial Times. It has also garnered various accolades, including making Time magazine's World's Greatest Places 2018 and Condé Nast Traveler's Gold List 2026. So, what is it that makes this remote resort such an intriguing stay?
Staying and dining at Sheldon Chalet
Each of the five guest rooms, located on the second floor, will provide you with modern amenities, a thoughtful design, and a welcoming sanctuary in which to unwind after a day of exploration — but no cellphone reception or Wi-Fi. Additionally, every room boasts views of the amphitheater and the spectacular 40-mile-long Ruth Glacier, a secret Alaskan glacier that's deeper than the Grand Canyon. For a more social experience, head downstairs to the Commons, where you'll find comfortable seating, a warm fireplace, and equally stunning vistas.
Due to the lodge's remote location, you may be expecting the most basic of cuisine. However, this won't be the case, as the culinary team takes you and your party on an extraordinary gastronomic journey during your stay. You'll enjoy high-quality, tundra-to-table Alaskan cuisine in a menu that you play a role in curating, based on your preferences and dietary needs. Ingredients are locally-sourced and dishes are seasonal — depending on when you visit and what you desire, you'll be treated to a variety of fresh produce and berries, smoked fish, charcuterie boards, homemade jams, king crab, rare delicacies, and more.
A previous visitor wrote about her visit in a review posted on the hotel's website: "To try and describe this experience with words would be futile. However, the service and hospitality of everyone here is literally second to none. Thank you for hosting us for a life changing 3 nights. We leave with our hearts full and our minds at ease." As of this writing, the nightly rate starts at $32,000, which is for the whole chalet (individual rooms are not available). The maximum capacity is ten guests, and a three-night minimum stay is required. To book your place in this off-grid winter wonderland, contact Sheldon Chalet directly through the Reservations page of their website.
Experiencing and getting to Sheldon Chalet
A stay at Sheldon Chalet doesn't just include meals and a place to rest your head — you'll also have access to personal guides, who can take you on thrilling outdoor adventures year-round. Summer runs from May to August and features warmer weather, more opportunities for outdoor activities, and the midnight sun. Look out for mighty avalanches crashing down the mountainside. Enjoy a chef-prepared picnic from the comfort of a carved-out glacier lounge. Or head out on a backcountry skiing tour through untouched snow, passing through never-ending glacial beauty.
Meanwhile, winter (November to February) is the best time to meet Alaska's transient nighttime guest: Aurora Borealis. Watch these otherworldly lights dance across the sky with a mug of hot chocolate and your camera ready — keep an eye out for shooting stars and meteor showers, too. And during the day, strap on your crampons for an ice climbing lesson, explore ancient crevasses, or go spelunking through electric-blue snow caverns. Afterward, head to the sauna to warm up in a rejuvenating, peaceful environment.
To reach the lodge, you'll fly into either Talkeetna, a historic frontier town, or Anchorage, one of the best destinations across America to visit in 2026. The helicopter ride, included in the hotel's rate, is just 30 minutes from the former and an hour and 15 minutes from the latter. Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) is the closest major airport, with direct flights available from a variety of domestic hubs like Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, Denver, and Los Angeles. Note that, due to the often extreme weather conditions, chalet arrivals and departures can't be guaranteed (although the chalet currently has a 95% success rate of on-time arrivals). Therefore, when booking, ensure that you add a few cushion days into your itinerary to accommodate any needed schedule changes.