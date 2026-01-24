This Remote Alaskan Chalet Sits High Above A Glacier And Is Reached Only By Helicopter

Each of the five guest rooms, located on the second floor, will provide you with modern amenities, a thoughtful design, and a welcoming sanctuary in which to unwind after a day of exploration — but no cellphone reception or Wi-Fi. Additionally, every room boasts views of the amphitheater and the spectacular 40-mile-long Ruth Glacier, a secret Alaskan glacier that's deeper than the Grand Canyon. For a more social experience, head downstairs to the Commons, where you'll find comfortable seating, a warm fireplace, and equally stunning vistas.

Due to the lodge's remote location, you may be expecting the most basic of cuisine. However, this won't be the case, as the culinary team takes you and your party on an extraordinary gastronomic journey during your stay. You'll enjoy high-quality, tundra-to-table Alaskan cuisine in a menu that you play a role in curating, based on your preferences and dietary needs. Ingredients are locally-sourced and dishes are seasonal — depending on when you visit and what you desire, you'll be treated to a variety of fresh produce and berries, smoked fish, charcuterie boards, homemade jams, king crab, rare delicacies, and more.

A previous visitor wrote about her visit in a review posted on the hotel's website: "To try and describe this experience with words would be futile. However, the service and hospitality of everyone here is literally second to none. Thank you for hosting us for a life changing 3 nights. We leave with our hearts full and our minds at ease." As of this writing, the nightly rate starts at $32,000, which is for the whole chalet (individual rooms are not available). The maximum capacity is ten guests, and a three-night minimum stay is required. To book your place in this off-grid winter wonderland, contact Sheldon Chalet directly through the Reservations page of their website.