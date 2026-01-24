The 5 Most Scenic Trails In Big Sur's Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park

If images of a waterfall plunging onto a pristine beach kissed by frothy waves come to mind, you're likely thinking of Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park in Big Sur, California. This iconic park is home not only to McWay Falls but also to a web of trails, leading hikers through peaceful redwood groves, over coastal canyons, and up towering ridges so high the Pacific Ocean's wild waves look like tiny ripples.

The park's website identifies seven official trails, but several are connected, allowing visitors to create longer hikes. Our recommendations take into account the scenery along the trails as well as the famous viewpoints or midway stopping points. We prioritize well-maintained, safe trails that remain fully in nature, rather than those that include a long section along the highway.

You'll need to check for road and trail closures before planning your trip. One of the most useful resources is the Big Sur Trailmap. Run by a local hiker with a deep passion for the area, the site has some of the most up-to-date information on trail closures as well as downloadable maps and trail suggestions. The Canyon Trail, McWay Falls Overlook Trail, and part of the Ewoldsen Trail remain closed at the time of writing. Currently, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park can be reached via Highway 1, about 40 miles south of Monterey. It's just a 1-hour drive from Cannery Row's famous oceanfront shops and Carmel's beaches and boutiques.