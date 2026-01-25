Texas' Retro Pizza Restaurant In Boerne Is An '80s-Themed Blast Of Nostalgia Customers Can't Help But Love

Whether you grew up in the '80s or you're a fan of John Hughes movies like "Say Anything," there's a retro pizza restaurant that's metaphorically holding a boombox over its head, waiting for you. Located in Boerne, Texas, a quaint city just outside of San Antonio, Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co. serves its brick oven pizzas with a side of '80s nostalgia. Expect posters and specially-made prop replicas inspired by movies like "Star Wars," "E.T.," and "Gremlins." A wall featuring a giant "Jaws" shark head popping out of it is a highlight. In fact, Darkside is as much of an '80s pop culture museum as it is a pizza restaurant.

Darkside is owned by two pop culture enthusiasts: Michael Hawes, a Star Wars collector, and his wife, Denise Hawes, a Barbie collector. "Seeing the expressions on all the people who came in here who are remembering when. That's why I built this place, for all these people to come in and see all these old toys they might've played with as a kid," Michael told local news site KENS 5 when the restaurant opened in 2024. Darkside has become so popular that the Haweses added a new building, a bar called Darkside After Dark, in 2025, that is based on the movie "Predator."