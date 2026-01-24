Minnesota's Affordable City Is A Lakeside Gem With Restaurants And Small-Town Charm
While Minneapolis may be known as the City of Lakes, venture north in Minnesota for a fantastic lake getaway without the big city drawbacks. Mille Lacs Lake, the second-largest inland lake in Minnesota, is a popular spot for resorts and water activities. Plus, there's a charming small town nearby for outdoor adventure and tasty eats. A 45-minute drive southeast from the lake country retreat of Brainerd is Onamia — it's the largest city in the area, according to the City of Onamia. Onamia was established in 1908, as the railway arrived in the Mille Lacs region thanks to the lumber industry.
Besides its lakeside location, Onamia is also known for its affordability. Best Places gives the city a score of 90 for Cost of Living, meaning it's 10% lower than the U.S. average for combined living costs. House prices here are also less than average prices — the typical home in Onamia costs $231,700, which is about 25% lower than the Minnesota average of $309,500. Niche gives it a B for its cost of living category, noting the city has a "dense suburban" atmosphere. If you want your money to go further, this is a top destination.
The best outdoor activities around Onamia
Onamia is a great place for living lake life — Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and the Mille Lacs area doesn't disappoint. The city is located on the shore of Lake Onamia, which is about 1,076 acres; it's safe to swim and wade here, as per the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Anglers can cast a line for fish species like bluegills, crappie, walleye, and northern pike — a boat launch is located just off Highway 27. Onamia is also just a few minutes away from Mille Lacs Lake, where there is plenty of fun to be had out on the water.
For more outdoor recreation, explore the state parks and trails around Onamia. Mille Lacs Kathio State Park boasts ancient burial mounds and stunning views from the top of the fire tower; it's a 10-minute drive from Onamia. Father Hennepin State Park, a 15-minute drive away, is home to albino deer. It also has a sandy swimming beach and forest trails that are particularly pretty with fall foliage. Travel between the two state parks on the Soo Line Trail, an 11-mile multi-use paved trail for biking, hiking, and ATVs.
Explore small businesses in Onamia
There are over 50 businesses in town, according to Mille Lacs Area Tourism, with many dining options. Visit Cedarview Family Restaurant, the number one restaurant in Onamia on Tripdvisor, for all-day breakfast and a mom and pop spirit; a number of Google Reviews highlight the friendly service here. Head to Benson's Hometown Bar and Grill for classics like burgers, pizzas, and appetizers; it has a 4.5-star rating on Google, and it's a good place for watching sports. Farm Market Cafe dishes up breakfast favorites, sandwiches, and Asian dishes made from locally sourced ingredients.
Enjoy the charming atmosphere in town at Onamia Depot Library, which is housed in the former Soo Line train depot building. There are also a number of Little Free Libraries located around the city, along with three city parks. With just 731 residents here, according to Niche, the city still has the laid-back vibes of a small town.
Onamia is located in central Minnesota, north of the Twin Cities. The closest airport is Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport, which is about a 45-minute drive away — but you'll find far more flight connections from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, recognized as one of the best in North America, a two-hour drive from Onamia. Whichever you choose to fly into, it's best to explore the area around Mille Lacs Lake with your own vehicle.