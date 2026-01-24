Minnesota's Affordable City Is A Lakeside Gem With Restaurants And Small-Town Charm

While Minneapolis may be known as the City of Lakes, venture north in Minnesota for a fantastic lake getaway without the big city drawbacks. Mille Lacs Lake, the second-largest inland lake in Minnesota, is a popular spot for resorts and water activities. Plus, there's a charming small town nearby for outdoor adventure and tasty eats. A 45-minute drive southeast from the lake country retreat of Brainerd is Onamia — it's the largest city in the area, according to the City of Onamia. Onamia was established in 1908, as the railway arrived in the Mille Lacs region thanks to the lumber industry.

Besides its lakeside location, Onamia is also known for its affordability. Best Places gives the city a score of 90 for Cost of Living, meaning it's 10% lower than the U.S. average for combined living costs. House prices here are also less than average prices — the typical home in Onamia costs $231,700, which is about 25% lower than the Minnesota average of $309,500. Niche gives it a B for its cost of living category, noting the city has a "dense suburban" atmosphere. If you want your money to go further, this is a top destination.