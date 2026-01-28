Guy Fieri's Favorite Restaurant In The Heart Of Chicago Is An Iconic Italian Staple

As the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," renowned foodie Guy Fieri has what is perhaps an unrivaled understanding of the United States' gastronomic landscape. That said, there's one destination he's particularly fond of: Chicago. In fact, this culinary powerhouse with unforgettable bites is Fieri's favorite Midwestern city in which to film and eat. And although he's visited countless Chicago establishments, the spiky-haired chef has proclaimed La Scarola his favorite restaurant in the Windy City. This revelation was made to Travel + Leisure, with Fieri telling the publication, "It's a great little Italian restaurant. It feels like you're walking into a mob movie."

Fieri has also endorsed La Scarola on Instagram, where he wrote, "Every visit to Chicago MUST include a visit to one of my all time faves." It's no surprise, then, that the eatery has also been featured on two episodes of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." Located in West Town, an up-and-coming Chicago neighborhood with artsy vibes and culinary excellence, La Scarola has been dishing up Southern Italian fare since 1998. Because of this, the restaurant and its owner, Armando Vasquez, have become beloved fixtures in the city.

In addition to being featured in The New York Times, The Infatuation Chicago included La Scarola in its "14 Excellent Old-School Italian Restaurants, Ranked From Oldest To Newest" article, and it's listed as one of the top 10 Italian restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. And Fieri is far from the only notable name who has dined at La Scarola. In a red carpet interview, actor Jeremy Allen White from "The Bear" named it as one of his favorite Chicago restaurants. Moreover, celebrities like Mark Wahlberg, Eminem, and countless others have all been pictured there. Nevertheless, La Scarola's fame is arguably not the main attraction; that would be the food.