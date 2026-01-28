Guy Fieri's Favorite Restaurant In The Heart Of Chicago Is An Iconic Italian Staple
As the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," renowned foodie Guy Fieri has what is perhaps an unrivaled understanding of the United States' gastronomic landscape. That said, there's one destination he's particularly fond of: Chicago. In fact, this culinary powerhouse with unforgettable bites is Fieri's favorite Midwestern city in which to film and eat. And although he's visited countless Chicago establishments, the spiky-haired chef has proclaimed La Scarola his favorite restaurant in the Windy City. This revelation was made to Travel + Leisure, with Fieri telling the publication, "It's a great little Italian restaurant. It feels like you're walking into a mob movie."
Fieri has also endorsed La Scarola on Instagram, where he wrote, "Every visit to Chicago MUST include a visit to one of my all time faves." It's no surprise, then, that the eatery has also been featured on two episodes of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." Located in West Town, an up-and-coming Chicago neighborhood with artsy vibes and culinary excellence, La Scarola has been dishing up Southern Italian fare since 1998. Because of this, the restaurant and its owner, Armando Vasquez, have become beloved fixtures in the city.
In addition to being featured in The New York Times, The Infatuation Chicago included La Scarola in its "14 Excellent Old-School Italian Restaurants, Ranked From Oldest To Newest" article, and it's listed as one of the top 10 Italian restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. And Fieri is far from the only notable name who has dined at La Scarola. In a red carpet interview, actor Jeremy Allen White from "The Bear" named it as one of his favorite Chicago restaurants. Moreover, celebrities like Mark Wahlberg, Eminem, and countless others have all been pictured there. Nevertheless, La Scarola's fame is arguably not the main attraction; that would be the food.
Dine like Guy Fieri at La Scarola in Chicago
La Scarola is an intimate venue with a decor consisting of Chicago memorabilia and photos of Armando Vasquez and his celebrity clientele; you might even spot a photo of Vasquez with Guy Fieri on the wall. Featuring a 4.6 and 4.2 rating on Google and Yelp, respectively, reviewers on both platforms decribe the eatery's portions as generous. Plus, they repeatedly cite the Penne alla Vodka, made with shrimp, mushrooms, and asparagus, as a must-try. "That first bite is incredible – extremely creamy with the right amount of sauce absorbed by the pasta," reads one review on Yelp.
If you want to try what Fieri's having when he's in town, opt for the Veal Chop alla Gabe, which consists of a breaded piece of veal with well-seasoned fried potatoes. It's worth noting that in an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Vasquez virtually instructed Fieri on how to make La Scarola's Pasta Lorenzo, which blends sun-dried tomatoes and chipotle sauce with chicken and shrimp. A Google reviewer went as far as to call it one of the "Top 5 pasta plates I've ever had!" And if none of these suit your fancy, La Scarola has plenty of other pasta dishes and entrees on their menu.
La Scarola, which is only minutes away from Downtown Chicago, is open for dinner from Tuesday to Sunday, and reservations can be made by calling the restaurant. However, take note that several Redditors say that you'll often have to wait for a table, even if you've made a booking ahead of time. According to several Google reviews, La Scarola offers valet parking.
