5 Of The Most Magical Outdoor Ice Skating Venues In Minnesota

Minnesota is one of the coldest states in the country, with the winter weather often blanketing the land with several inches of snow. One way that Minnesotans and tourists alike embrace this frosty time of year is by hitting the ice. Minnesota and ice skating — not to mention hockey, the state's official sport — are intrinsically linked. Naturally, the state is home to countless rinks where you can glide and soar through the ice. But forget skating indoors; Minnesota's outdoor ice skating venues will elevate this experience.

Based on information from Explore Minnesota, blog posts, and user reviews, Islands has rounded up five of the most magical outdoor ice skating venues in the state. These spots offer the opportunity to immerse yourself in Minnesota's snowy landscapes and beat the winter blues while doing so. Speaking to MPR News, Sarah Kaja from the University of Minnesota Medical School stressed the importance of partaking in outdoor activities, like ice skating, to improve physical and mental wellness in the winter.

From a frozen lake with a 6-mile trail to North America's largest artificial outdoor skating venue, these outdoor ice skating destinations showcase Minnesota's winter offerings.