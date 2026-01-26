5 Of The Most Magical Outdoor Ice Skating Venues In Minnesota
Minnesota is one of the coldest states in the country, with the winter weather often blanketing the land with several inches of snow. One way that Minnesotans and tourists alike embrace this frosty time of year is by hitting the ice. Minnesota and ice skating — not to mention hockey, the state's official sport — are intrinsically linked. Naturally, the state is home to countless rinks where you can glide and soar through the ice. But forget skating indoors; Minnesota's outdoor ice skating venues will elevate this experience.
Based on information from Explore Minnesota, blog posts, and user reviews, Islands has rounded up five of the most magical outdoor ice skating venues in the state. These spots offer the opportunity to immerse yourself in Minnesota's snowy landscapes and beat the winter blues while doing so. Speaking to MPR News, Sarah Kaja from the University of Minnesota Medical School stressed the importance of partaking in outdoor activities, like ice skating, to improve physical and mental wellness in the winter.
From a frozen lake with a 6-mile trail to North America's largest artificial outdoor skating venue, these outdoor ice skating destinations showcase Minnesota's winter offerings.
The Central Park Ice Skating Loop in Maple Grove
In the suburb of Maple Grove, less than 30 minutes away from Minneapolis, you'll find Central Park. This architecturally impressive green space has an assortment of seasonal amenities, including an 810-foot-long ice skating loop. Not only does Minnesota Parent call it one of the best outdoor rinks in the Twin Cities, but it also boasts a 4.7 rating on Google based on more than 300 reviews. "Great experience! We brought our own skates and appreciated the Zamboni smooth ice!" penned a reviewer.
In fact, the Zamboni makes an appearance on a two hour-basis, so more often than not, skaters are traversing fresh ice."The skating loop here is incredible. It's extremely well maintained with the nicest warming house I have ever been to," wrote another individual on Google. Known as the Phenow Pavilion, the warming house is a glass building with an A-frame roof that features a fireplace and a snack bar.
The Central Park Ice Skating Loop, open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., does not charge an admission fee. Consider visiting after the sun goes down when the trees surrounding the loop are lit up. If you do not have your own skates, rentals are available at Phenow Pavilion for a couple of dollars. Every year, typically in late January or early February, Central Park hosts the Wonders of Winter, a kid-friendly event where little ones can ice skate and participate in other cold-weather activities.
Gunflint Lake at Gunflint Lodge & Outfitters in Grand Marais
Imagine ice skating on a massive frozen lake surrounded by forest views. At Gunflint Lodge & Outfitters, included in Midwest Living's "22 Magical Places to Ice-Skate This Winter," you can do exactly that. Located in Grand Marais, a Northern Minnesota town on Lake Superior's scenic coast, the resort features more than 6 miles of skating trails on Gunflint Lake, with one individual on Google referring to it as a "bucket list experience." According to WTIP, Gunflint Lodge & Outfitters' owner John Fredrikson plows this snow-covered body of water himself, an arduous task that is a labor of love.
That said, the skating trails, believed to be the longest in the country, are open to the public at no cost. However, as Gunflint Lodge & Outfitters mentions in a comment on Facebook, they encourage visitors to stop by their on-site eatery to support the operation. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Justine's serves everything from burgers to walleye (a fish that is abundant in Minnesota), in a rustic setting. The lodge also offers Nordic skate rentals (the blade is much flatter compared to your run-of-the-mill figure skates).
Given that this is a natural outdoor ice skating venue, be sure to check Gunflint Lodge & Outfitters' Facebook or call ahead at (800) 328-3325 for closures and conditions. Interested in booking a getaway at Gunflint Lodge & Outfitters? Located a little over five hours away from Minneapolis, the lodge offers cabins and several other winter activities for visitors to enjoy. Note that skate rentals are provided to guests at no cost.
The Guidant John Rose Minnesota OVAL in Roseville
The Guidant John Rose Minnesota OVAL has previously been named one of the best ice skating rinks in the country by USA Today 10Best. Located at the Roseville Skating Center, a short drive from Minneapolis and Saint Paul, this spot has the distinction of being the largest artificial outdoor skating venue on the continent. That is, the ice is kept in pristine condition and defies Mother Nature with the help of a refrigeration system. Encompassing 110,000 square feet, the Guidant John Rose Minnesota features a 400-meter track, ideal for a casual spin on the ice and speedskating.
Planet with Sara, a Minneapolis resident, included the Guidant John Rose Minnesota OVAL in their post, "5 Amazing Outdoor Ice Rinks in the Twin Cities, Minnesota," noting, "There are various hockey rinks in the middle with a big loop around them. The pine trees set around the rink make it a beautiful setting." The OVAL is open from November through March, and public skating hours are listed on the City of Roseville website.
They typically have sessions throughout the day, starting in the morning. Keep in mind that there is a small admission fee, and if you do not have your own skates, rentals are offered for a nominal price. If you want to play hockey, you can register for a game in advance online (there is a fee for this activity as well). Parking is available at the Roseville Skating Center.
Centennial Lakes Park in Edina
Edina is a walkable, chic spot just outside of Minneapolis. One of the city's highlights is Centennial Lakes Park, featuring three picturesque ponds that serve as a seasonal outdoor skating venue. "It's an adventure in the middle of a city," described Jenn Singer, a local Minnesota-based blogger, on her website, DayTripper. Featured in Midwest Living's "22 Magical Places to Ice-Skate This Winter," Centennial Lakes Park has 10 traversable acres. Skaters can take in the urban scenery and glide under bridges as they make their way on the ice around this expansive site.
"If you are looking to gain a little speed, I recommend taking the channel towards the South Park pond. Once there, you'll have plenty of free space to explore," suggests Singer. Best of all, ice skating at Centennial Lakes Park is free. Need skates? Upon arriving at Centennial Lakes Park, head straight to the Hughes Pavilion, which acts as a warming house. Here, you can rent a pair of figure or hockey skates at an affordable price, and if you need a pick-me-up along the way, there's hot cocoa.
The Hughes Pavilion is open daily in the wintertime from 12:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the weekends. Centennial Lakes Park also offers complimentary parking. Lastly, make sure to check Centennial Lakes Park's Facebook or website for closures and other updates before heading out.
Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis
Minneapolis' Chain of Lakes is a recreational hotspot that's ranked as one of the top 10 things to do in the city on Tripadvisor. Take, for instance, Bde Maka Ska. At this idyllic lake beach, you can swim, fish, and kayak with skyline views. Directly across from Bde Maka Ska is Lakes of the Isles, a popular outdoor ice skating spot among city and neighborhood locals. "A favorite for outdoor enthusiasts, this natural rink that sits atop Lake of the Isles offers a serene setting with views of frozen waterways and wooded areas," describes Minnesota-based blogger Expedition Kristen.
The rink at Lake of the Isles is vast, providing plenty of space for individuals to skate across. One reviewer on Google wrote that it's "one of the great experiences Minneapolis has to offer." What's more, Lakes of the Isles features a hockey rink where sports buffs can partake in a friendly game. Managed by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, there is no cost to skate at Lakes of the Isles, which typically closes before March. Likewise, if you show up without skates, there is a temporary warming house where you may be able to borrow a pair.
If you're looking to ice skate in the evening, no problem; the lights at Lakes of the Isles are on from 4:30 to 9 p.m. However, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board's website suggests taking a look at this map to confirm that the rink is open (you can also verify the warming house hours). On the hunt for other cold-weather adventures to add to your Minneapolis itinerary? Read about Minnehaha Falls, one of America's best winter spectacles.
Methodology
To compile this list, we based our research on an article from Explore Minnesota, titled "Minnesota's Best Ice Skating Rinks." Using the information from this source, as well as Midwest Living, and blog posts from Minnesota residents like Planet with Sara, Expedition Kristen, DayTripper, and more, we dug deeper. We searched for and selected outdoor ice skating venues that had positive reviews on Google, offered convenient amenities, and, of course, scenic surroundings.
Although Minneapolis is the state's largest and perhaps most celebrated metropolis, we strove to include outdoor ice skating venues in other cities. However, with the exception of Gunflint Lake in Grand Marais, our picks for the most magical outdoor ice skating venues in Minnesota are in the Twin Cities region, providing easy accessibility to locals and tourists visiting the area.