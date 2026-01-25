Among America's Top Hiking Areas Is An Underrated Mountain Park Just An Hour From NYC
When people from all over the world make their bucket-list pilgrimage to The Big Apple, not many of them have hiking at the top of their to-do list. After all, the City That Never Sleeps isn't exactly short on things to keep tourists occupied. However, just over 40 miles away from the unmistakable sights and sounds of New York City and its sky-scraping sprawl is an outdoorsy gem. Spread across 350 glorious tree-filled acres and nicely elevated in the New York-New Jersey Highlands, Dater Mountain Nature Park is an under-the-radar gem that is one of the best hiking areas in the U.S.
Much like the scenic trails and fishing at Ken Lockwood Gorge, located a little more than 50 miles away from NYC, and the rugged beauty of Hudson Highlands State Park, roughly 60 miles from the Empire State Building and everything that goes with it, Dater Mountain is proof that there are nature-packed diamonds just outside the city. According to Google's Year in Search results for 2024, Dater Mountain Nature Park was the top hiking area on Google Maps. That means that this idyllic patch of land in Rockland County was once the most searched hiking area in the country. As it starts to show up more on everyone's radar, make sure it's on yours too.
Where to hike in Dater Mountain Nature Park
Heading out to Dater Mountain Nature Park and not making some time to lace up your hiking boots and head into the wilderness would feel like a missed opportunity. Waiting for intrepid souls on the southwest shoulder of Harriman State Park, this escape is a place where you can lose yourself amongst the trees, climb steep slopes, emerge out on mountain tops, and be confronted with memorable views.
Although there's only one hiking route in this park, the Dater Mountain Loop Trail really delivers. Just over 2 miles in length, it is (as its name suggests) a looping route. Serving up about 420 feet of elevation gain, it's still considered an easy option that children can enjoy just as much as adults. The Sleater Hill viewpoint is a notable standout on the trail, and wildlife enthusiasts and birdwatchers will be fully in their element here. If you fall under that umbrella, watch out for endangered species like the Allegheny woodrat and northern cricket frog, threatened species like the timber rattlesnake, and winged creatures such as turkey vultures and hawks.
Craving a slightly more challenging hike? You'll be glad to hear that you don't need to look too hard in these parts to escalate things in terms of difficulty. Dater Mountain Nature Park is in close proximity to the considerably larger Harriman State Park, which stretches out for more than 47,000 acres and boasts around 200 miles of hiking trails. You'll essentially be able to keep on walking here for as long as your legs and body allow it. To tap into the outdoorsy riches on offer in Harriman State Park, continue walking on the Dater Mountain Loop's Orange Trail to reach the Kakiat Trail intersection.
Dater Mountain Nature Park accommodations
Since New York City is not far from Dater Mountain Nature Park, many visitors opt for a dreamy day trip rather than spend the night. However, this might be a missed opportunity to discover the village of Sloatsburg. By staying in Sloatsburg instead of heading straight back to New York, you'll have more time to indulge in local activities, like visiting the historically significant Jacob Sloat House (pictured). Also known as Harmony Hall, it was once the family residence of a 19th-century industrialist.
If you fancy a bit of luxury either before or after tackling the Dater Mountain Loop Trail, consider booking a stay at Sloatsburg's well-reviewed Valley Rock Inn and Mountain Club. Boasting 21 beautiful guest rooms, this establishment's romantic aesthetic makes it the perfect place to stay for those looking to escape into nature without sacrificing comfort. Or you can even visit one of the world's best spas at the award-winning retreat, The Ranch Hudson Valley. At this luxurious retreat, you can enjoy an infrared sauna, cold plunges, a chic heated pool, and guided hikes to relax and reset.
For something a little more remote, the rustic wooden cabins of Sebago Cabin Camp are perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. To rent a cabin here and fully lean into your inner frontiersman, you'll pay between $266 and $456 per week, at the time of this writing. Although it's technically part of Harriman State Park, it's only 4 miles from Dater Mountain by Lake Sebago. Boating, biking, and hiking are all part of the fun, and in winter, it's not uncommon to see snowshoers and cross-country skiers. If you want a more thrilling snow adventure, be sure to check out the best ski resorts in New York, according to reviews.