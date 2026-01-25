Among America's Top Hiking Areas Is An Underrated Mountain Park Just An Hour From NYC

Heading out to Dater Mountain Nature Park and not making some time to lace up your hiking boots and head into the wilderness would feel like a missed opportunity. Waiting for intrepid souls on the southwest shoulder of Harriman State Park, this escape is a place where you can lose yourself amongst the trees, climb steep slopes, emerge out on mountain tops, and be confronted with memorable views.

Although there's only one hiking route in this park, the Dater Mountain Loop Trail really delivers. Just over 2 miles in length, it is (as its name suggests) a looping route. Serving up about 420 feet of elevation gain, it's still considered an easy option that children can enjoy just as much as adults. The Sleater Hill viewpoint is a notable standout on the trail, and wildlife enthusiasts and birdwatchers will be fully in their element here. If you fall under that umbrella, watch out for endangered species like the Allegheny woodrat and northern cricket frog, threatened species like the timber rattlesnake, and winged creatures such as turkey vultures and hawks.

Craving a slightly more challenging hike? You'll be glad to hear that you don't need to look too hard in these parts to escalate things in terms of difficulty. Dater Mountain Nature Park is in close proximity to the considerably larger Harriman State Park, which stretches out for more than 47,000 acres and boasts around 200 miles of hiking trails. You'll essentially be able to keep on walking here for as long as your legs and body allow it. To tap into the outdoorsy riches on offer in Harriman State Park, continue walking on the Dater Mountain Loop's Orange Trail to reach the Kakiat Trail intersection.