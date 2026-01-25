This Florida Town's Winter Seafood Festival Is A Mouth-Watering Event Full Of Family-Friendly Fun
Florida is no stranger to festivals, and when it comes to seafood, the state has a knack for putting on a great time with even better food in picturesque locations. During winter, when many places in the United States are hibernating, Florida continues to deliver one seafood festival after another, keeping foodies and music lovers alike well satiated. One in particular takes place each year in Jupiter, an area with small-town vibes and some of Florida's best beaches. Jupiter Seafood Festival, held on February 21 and 22 in 2026, delivers one of the state's best smorgasbords of fresh seafood, paired with live music and family-friendly fun.
Jupiter has already earned a place on America's seafood scene with Little Moir's Food Shack, a local favorite with a daily changing menu and fresh catches. This yearly festival adds to the area's already stellar reputation with an array of local and international seafood dishes. The various stalls are known to serve staples like crab, lobster, and shrimp, whipping up unique fish meals mixed with vegetables and rice or couscous.
The Jupiter Seafood Festival spreads out across Carlin Park, an oceanside green space with an amphitheater, small pond, and tennis and pickleball courts. It's also only a 10-minute drive from Juno Beach, a breathtaking Florida town with peaceful vibes and pristine sands. Fortunately, you need only stay in the park to enjoy Florida's seafood spoils. As you explore the food stalls, don't be surprised if you're tempted by the various offerings of Floridian staples. Conch fritters (Key West's unexpected signature dish) and fresh oysters are aplenty, while lobster rolls, crab cakes, and seafood empanadas are other fan-favorites. Take a break from the seafood with typical fair fare, like funnel cakes or corn dogs.
Family-friendly entertainment at Jupiter Seafood Festival
Not content with resting on its seafood laurels? The festival complements its ocean flavors with live music acts at the park's amphitheater. This year, award-winning country music stars Maddie and Tae headline Saturday's lineup. The genre flips to rock and roll classics on Sunday with Havoc 305 bringing the festival to a close. You can also catch other local and national acts throughout the weekend, including Valerie Rose, Ryan Owens, and Grace Luv.
The festival also provides entertainment for children, including a kids' play area with trampolines and games. Face painting and carnival games with prizes add to the festive atmosphere while keeping little ones and teenagers engaged throughout the day and night. After indulging in the fun, do a bit of shopping while perusing pop-up stalls from local vendors. You can find handmade goods, crafts, souvenirs, and more.
Jupiter Seafood Festival is open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Children 12 and under can enter for free, while anyone older needs to pay about $18 for an advance ticket online, including fees and taxes. This only gives you entry to the event — you'll need to pay for the seafood, drinks, and parking separately. Feel free to bring a blanket or chairs to sit on, but as it's a licensed event, no coolers or outside drinks are allowed. You can also pay between $65 and $72 for a VIP ticket, which gives you a two-hour open bar, private bar and viewing area, and air-conditioned restrooms. Carlin Park is a five-minute drive from the center of Jupiter and about 30 minutes from Palm Beach International Airport.