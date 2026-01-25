This Florida Town's Winter Seafood Festival Is A Mouth-Watering Event Full Of Family-Friendly Fun

Florida is no stranger to festivals, and when it comes to seafood, the state has a knack for putting on a great time with even better food in picturesque locations. During winter, when many places in the United States are hibernating, Florida continues to deliver one seafood festival after another, keeping foodies and music lovers alike well satiated. One in particular takes place each year in Jupiter, an area with small-town vibes and some of Florida's best beaches. Jupiter Seafood Festival, held on February 21 and 22 in 2026, delivers one of the state's best smorgasbords of fresh seafood, paired with live music and family-friendly fun.

Jupiter has already earned a place on America's seafood scene with Little Moir's Food Shack, a local favorite with a daily changing menu and fresh catches. This yearly festival adds to the area's already stellar reputation with an array of local and international seafood dishes. The various stalls are known to serve staples like crab, lobster, and shrimp, whipping up unique fish meals mixed with vegetables and rice or couscous.

The Jupiter Seafood Festival spreads out across Carlin Park, an oceanside green space with an amphitheater, small pond, and tennis and pickleball courts. It's also only a 10-minute drive from Juno Beach, a breathtaking Florida town with peaceful vibes and pristine sands. Fortunately, you need only stay in the park to enjoy Florida's seafood spoils. As you explore the food stalls, don't be surprised if you're tempted by the various offerings of Floridian staples. Conch fritters (Key West's unexpected signature dish) and fresh oysters are aplenty, while lobster rolls, crab cakes, and seafood empanadas are other fan-favorites. Take a break from the seafood with typical fair fare, like funnel cakes or corn dogs.