5 Tourist-Friendly, Popular Countries That Will Pay You To Move There

As some countries face population decline, they've taken up an interesting action plan to attract new residents: pay them to move in. In many cases, the countries that pay people to move there are struggling to persist, both culturally and economically, because of aging populations, younger people moving away, and lower birth rates. Government relocation incentives keep certain communities from disappearing. Some incentives come in the form of tax breaks or housing subsidies, others as a straightforward, one-time payment — sometimes even up to several thousand dollars.

"It's a win-win: you get a fresh start and a helping hand, while local economies enjoy a much-needed boost," Wayne Mills of international movers Seven Seas World Wide told the New York Post. The countries that are offering relocation incentives want new residents who can help revive local economies. As such, they might target certain demographics (remote workers, business owners, and families are often the ideal candidates). There are usually conditions in place before you get the money, too. In particular, you may need to prove your contribution to the local economy in some way. The incentives are also regional rather than countrywide — you'll be hard-pressed to find a bustling cosmopolitan city paying you to move there.

However, there are plenty of beautiful, pastoral destinations that offer the incentive, where the offer is a potential foot in the door. We selected five countries that have feasible ways you could move there and get paid, sourced from reputable news outlets and government-backed programs. Each of these countries has something that appeals to someone who might want to make the leap from a tourist to a resident, whether it's the lush landscapes of Tuscany, the tech growth of Chile, or the calm islands of Ireland.