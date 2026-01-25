On The Edge Of Hungary's Majestic Mountains Is An Unsung City That's One Of Europe's Cheapest Getaways In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Travelers looking for storybook towns, scenic nature, and affordable cities often look to European destinations like Lisbon, the happiest holiday destination in the world, or even Tirana, Albania's funky, affordable capital with eclectic nightlife. But head into the heart of Europe's crossroads — Hungary — to the quiet foothills of the Bükk and Zemplén Mountains for an affordable, off-the-beaten-path adventure. Here you'll find Miskolc, the seat of Northern Hungary's largest county, surrounded by sprawling pine forests and tranquil lakes, with colorful flower fields in summer, snowy carpets in winter, and vivid autumn colors surrounding castles and pastel stone buildings. Located roughly 115 miles (about a 2-hour drive) from Budapest, Miskolc (pronounced MISH-kultz) was listed fourth on Time Out's best budget-friendly destinations for 2026 thanks to its affordable lodging, beers, and diverse activities. It's a hidden gem, but not for long.

Known as the "baths capital of Europe" thanks to its many mineral spas, Hungary's capital city Budapest is an underrated European destination and a charming spot to spend a winter vacation. But it's also the most visited city in the country, so once you've toured the capital, head to Miskolc for a real off-the-beaten-path treat. Here you'll also find natural cave spas, cheap beer, Michelin guide restaurants, and some of the most affordable lodging in Europe.

Miskolc is also next door to Bükk National Park, Hungary's largest national park, known for its diverse wildlife including wolves, lynx, woodpeckers, diverse plant life, and rare orchids. It also boasts over 1,000 caves and opportunities for skiing, hiking, and stargazing. The park's Lake Hámori is a pristine looking glass adjacent to palatial Hotel Palota, and the Hanging Gardens of Lillafüred offer a beautifully landscaped setting for a relaxing stroll.