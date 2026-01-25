On The Edge Of Hungary's Majestic Mountains Is An Unsung City That's One Of Europe's Cheapest Getaways In 2026
Travelers looking for storybook towns, scenic nature, and affordable cities often look to European destinations like Lisbon, the happiest holiday destination in the world, or even Tirana, Albania's funky, affordable capital with eclectic nightlife. But head into the heart of Europe's crossroads — Hungary — to the quiet foothills of the Bükk and Zemplén Mountains for an affordable, off-the-beaten-path adventure. Here you'll find Miskolc, the seat of Northern Hungary's largest county, surrounded by sprawling pine forests and tranquil lakes, with colorful flower fields in summer, snowy carpets in winter, and vivid autumn colors surrounding castles and pastel stone buildings. Located roughly 115 miles (about a 2-hour drive) from Budapest, Miskolc (pronounced MISH-kultz) was listed fourth on Time Out's best budget-friendly destinations for 2026 thanks to its affordable lodging, beers, and diverse activities. It's a hidden gem, but not for long.
Known as the "baths capital of Europe" thanks to its many mineral spas, Hungary's capital city Budapest is an underrated European destination and a charming spot to spend a winter vacation. But it's also the most visited city in the country, so once you've toured the capital, head to Miskolc for a real off-the-beaten-path treat. Here you'll also find natural cave spas, cheap beer, Michelin guide restaurants, and some of the most affordable lodging in Europe.
Miskolc is also next door to Bükk National Park, Hungary's largest national park, known for its diverse wildlife including wolves, lynx, woodpeckers, diverse plant life, and rare orchids. It also boasts over 1,000 caves and opportunities for skiing, hiking, and stargazing. The park's Lake Hámori is a pristine looking glass adjacent to palatial Hotel Palota, and the Hanging Gardens of Lillafüred offer a beautifully landscaped setting for a relaxing stroll.
Enjoy great food and accommodations in one of Europe's cheapest destinations
Once a Medieval retreat favored by royalty, Miskolc later earned the nickname "steel city" for its 20th-century metal industry. That legacy brought economic challenges and an often gritty reputation among locals, but the city's rebranded itself as Hungary's first "green city" thanks to its emphasis on environmental sustainability and urban renewal.
Affordability remains one of Miskolc's biggest draws. Budapest, the country's most expensive city, runs 20-30% cheaper than western European capitals like Vienna or Rome, but Miskolc is even cheaper. Numbeo estimates the cost of living at 13.3% lower than Budapest, with restaurant prices 26.5% less. Casual restaurant meals average around $9, while Budapest prices hover closer to $12. For elevated dining, Miskolc boasts three Michelin Guide listings: At Iszkor, regional dishes like chicken paprikash and red wine venison ragout come in under $21 per entrée, while Végállomás Bistro & Wine serves seasonal, locally sourced dishes at a similar price point — from confit wild boar loin to schnitzel, along with an abundant wine list — in a cozy, traditional setting.
Lodging is similarly budget-friendly. Budget Your Trip calls Miskolc's hotel prices "remarkably economical" thanks to an average rate of $49-92 per night. AirBnB listings run about $64, while well-reviewed hotels start around $50. Central options include the Art-Deco-inspired Öreg Miskolcz Hotel, with singles from $68, or nearby W19, where doubles can dip as low as $32. Even the highly rated Hotel Palota Lillafüred in Bükk National Park starts around $250 per night. One caveat: Hungary doesn't use the euro, so travelers should carry forints, the national currency, especially outside major tourist centers.
Explore Miskolc's majestic vistas and unsung attractions
Miskolc's historic downtown is packed with things to do, from strolling past pastel-colored buildings to catching a performance at the National Theatre of Miskolc, home to operas, ballets, and CineFest, the city's International Film Festival. The Herman Ottó Museum complex showcases vast collections of everything from archaeology and fine art to dinosaurs in its Pannon Sea Museum. For panoramic city views, climb the Avas Lookout Tower (Avasi Kilátó), rising from the heart of the city. Travelers looking to maximize value may consider purchasing the Miskolc City Pass, available for one- or five-day increments with discounts on attractions and public transit, including the zoo, Miskolc Gallery, and the St. Stephen Stalactite Cave (Szent István-cseppkőbarlang).
Hungary is famous for thermal baths, and Miskolc is no exception. Miskolctapolca's cave baths — set inside natural caves once owned by a monastery — are among the region's most unique, though some of the inside caves remain closed as of early 2026 following a fire in 2024. The newer Ellipsum complex remains open, offering thermal pools, medicinal massages, mud masks, and additional treatments. Just note, visitors advise you to bring your own towel.
Beyond the city, stops like the Ancient Furnace of Ujmassa and the Castle of Diósgyör, once the most beautiful and grandiose structure of Medieval times, lead toward the majestic Bükk Mountains and Lillafüred. Here, visitors can ride the historic State Forest Railway, rent boats on Lake Hámori, stroll the hanging gardens, or camp around the lakes and forests of one of Hungary's most underrated national park regions. The simplest way to reach Miskolc is via the country's main hub, Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport (BUD), which has frequent train connections to Miskolc.