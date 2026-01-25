A Texas Hotel Named One Of The Best In The Country Is An Upscale Destination With Art, Shopping, And Dining

While Dallas, Texas, is home to America's largest contiguous urban arts district, nearly 30 miles north of the city, a new renaissance is well underway. Frisco, Texas, once a sleepy Dallas suburb, is today one of the country's fastest-growing cities and was one of two thriving Dallas suburbs ranked as America's top 10 safest in 2025. Real estate pioneer Craig Hall purchased land in Frisco in the late 1980s and developed Hall Park, which spans over 160 acres with offices, residences, outdoor parks, and much more. One of the most exciting additions to Hall Park is the Hall Park Hotel, which was named one of 2026's best new hotels in the country by USA Today.

This soaring modernist tower is infused with stylish interior design, anchored by an incredible contemporary art collection and sleek finishes. The hotel is home to 224 accommodations, ranging from spacious modern guest rooms to luxurious long-stay residences. Guests can savor delicious Italian cuisine at the chic Palato Italian Kitchen and Lounge, and amenities include an outdoor heated pool overlooking Frisco and a 24/7 fitness center. Hall Park Hotel is adjacent to Kaleidoscope Park, a stunning green space with a large-scale art installation that hosts many community events. Just across the street is The Star, the Dallas Cowboys' headquarters with practice facilities, restaurants, shops, and more, and other major shopping malls are just a short drive away.

Hall Park Hotel is easy to access, located about a 20-minute drive from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The best time to visit Frisco is during the spring and fall months when high temperatures hover between 68 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit.