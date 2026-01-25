A Texas Hotel Named One Of The Best In The Country Is An Upscale Destination With Art, Shopping, And Dining
While Dallas, Texas, is home to America's largest contiguous urban arts district, nearly 30 miles north of the city, a new renaissance is well underway. Frisco, Texas, once a sleepy Dallas suburb, is today one of the country's fastest-growing cities and was one of two thriving Dallas suburbs ranked as America's top 10 safest in 2025. Real estate pioneer Craig Hall purchased land in Frisco in the late 1980s and developed Hall Park, which spans over 160 acres with offices, residences, outdoor parks, and much more. One of the most exciting additions to Hall Park is the Hall Park Hotel, which was named one of 2026's best new hotels in the country by USA Today.
This soaring modernist tower is infused with stylish interior design, anchored by an incredible contemporary art collection and sleek finishes. The hotel is home to 224 accommodations, ranging from spacious modern guest rooms to luxurious long-stay residences. Guests can savor delicious Italian cuisine at the chic Palato Italian Kitchen and Lounge, and amenities include an outdoor heated pool overlooking Frisco and a 24/7 fitness center. Hall Park Hotel is adjacent to Kaleidoscope Park, a stunning green space with a large-scale art installation that hosts many community events. Just across the street is The Star, the Dallas Cowboys' headquarters with practice facilities, restaurants, shops, and more, and other major shopping malls are just a short drive away.
Hall Park Hotel is easy to access, located about a 20-minute drive from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The best time to visit Frisco is during the spring and fall months when high temperatures hover between 68 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit.
Staying at Hall Park Hotel
The Hall Park Hotel is a chic and comfortable base that places guests right in the center of all of Frisco's attractions. Entering into the stylish lobby, adorned with contemporary art pieces, modernist design, and double-height ceilings, sets the stage for a sophisticated stay. The bold and thought-provoking art collection transforms the hotel's public spaces into an art gallery. This design-forward aesthetic extends to the guest rooms, with Deluxe King, Deluxe Corner King, and Deluxe Double Queen layouts. Each has a neutral color palette peppered with colorful artwork or photography and floor-to-ceiling glass windows framing views of leafy Kaleidoscope Park. For longer stays or more space, opt for one of the 60 Reserve Suites, which were designed to resemble luxury apartments with amenities like kitchenettes, washers and dryers, spacious living rooms, work spaces, and panoramic balconies.
Other luxuries abound at the Hall Park Hotel, such as the sprawling fitness center, seventh-floor swimming pool surrounded by loungers, and the Parkside Pool & Bar. This gracious alfresco terrace serves up a selection of drinks and light bites to enjoy while sunbathing or admiring views of Frisco. The hotel's Palato Italian Kitchen & Bar is an exciting culinary destination serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a truly glamorous setting. Highlights of the refined Italian menu include pizzas, homemade pastas, and entrees like pork Milanese and Tuscan salmon. Accompanying the menu is an expansive wine list, headlined by Cabernet Sauvignon wines from the Hall family's vineyard in Napa Valley. "Awesome cocktails and pizza," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "I love the ambiance too – it doesn't feel like a traditional restaurant – very comfortable and great visuals all around."
Exploring around Hall Park Hotel
Hall Park Hotel's prime location in the heart of Frisco is ideal for art lovers, fashion mavens, sports fans, and more. The hotel overlooks Kaleidoscope Park, which features Janet Echelman's large-scale "Butterfly Rest Stop" installation, an undulating fiber canopy made by hand that extends about 165 feet. Also part of Hall Park is the Texas Sculpture Garden with 40 masterpieces of fascinating contemporary sculpture set amidst a lush urban landscape punctuated by sparkling ponds.
Besides the Cowboys' The Star, there's also The Star District where shoppers can explore a number of boutiques. Here you'll find Lucchese Bootmaker, which stocks high-end cowboy boots, and Monkee's of Frisco for stylish women's clothing. Frisco is also home to malls such as the Stonebriar Centre, one of the area's biggest malls that covers over 1.6 million square feet and features hundreds of name-brand stores. On a smaller scale, the Shops at Legacy East features chic boutiques and restaurants. While Cowboys fans can't miss a guided tour of the Star campus, where you can walk through the headquarters and even see the Cowboys' practice facilities, another unique spot in Frisco is Riders Field, which offers a truly one-of-a-kind lazy river baseball experience. Here you can watch the Frisco RoughRiders, the Minor League baseball team, play while floating past in a lazy river.