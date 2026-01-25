Halfway Between Sacramento And Portland Is An Underrated Monument With Mountain Views And Camping

If you've ever roadtripped between Sacramento, California, and Portland, Oregon, you know it's a long drive — 579 miles to be exact — with a lot of 18-wheelers and mountain passes. While not quite as scenic as the California coast's immaculate Highway 1, this stretch of I-5 passes right by the Cascade–Siskiyou National Monument, the meeting point of three imposing mountain ranges: the Siskiyou, the Cascade, and the Klamath.

The approximately 114,000-acre monument occupies a jigsaw-shaped chunk of land, lying adjacent to the Soda Mountain Wilderness Area. Straddling California and Oregon, the monument is about 17 miles outside Ashland, Oregon's "Broadway of the West Coast." It exists, in part, to protect the region's biological diversity, which includes 700 plant species in pine forests, high-altitude meadows, and oak groves. "Really pay attention when you come to the edge of a forest and a meadow opens up before you," shared Shannon Browne, formerly of Friends of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, with Willow Witt Ranch. "In Cascade-Siskiyou, you're often leaving one ecosystem and entering another."

Discover the mountainous landscape on hikes ranging from short jaunts around Little Hyatt Lake to multi-day backpacking expeditions along the 40 miles of the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail. Despite its beauty and wealth of activities, ranging from cross-country skiing and snowmobiling to the famed rock climbing at Pilot Rock, the Cascade–Siskiyou National Monument is often overlooked. The monument lies about 300 miles from both Sacramento and Portland, making it an ideal midway point for an overnight stay at Hyatt Lake Campground.