The 5 Cleanest Grand Canyon Campsites, According To Reviews
The Grand Canyon is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the United States. An iconic image of the great American road trip, this is one of the best locations to plan a family camping trip out west. Not to mention, it's one of the five most beautiful canyons in the American West with drop-dead gorgeous views. But one day is not enough to see the canyon in its entirety, hike the trails nearby, and take in landmarks. When planning a visit to this location, staying overnight can help you make the most of your time.
If you plan to camp in or around the Grand Canyon this year, you want to make sure you're picking a good campsite. We've rounded up the five cleanest Grand Canyon campsites, according to reviews. To make this list, we considered how highly each of these sites was rated and how many of those positive reviews specifically made note of the campground's cleanliness. And, we've included no overlap with the five best places to camp in Arizona's state and national parks. Check out our picks before your next overnight trip below.
Bright Angel Campground
Located at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, Bright Angel Campground is small and heavily sought after. With 32 individual campsites, if this campground is of interest to you, be sure to book it well in advance. It's also hard to get to — not only will you need a permit, but to reach Bright Angel Campground, you'll have to hike a mile down into the canyon. This campground, although a bit of a trek to reach, is one of the highest-rated in the national park, boasting an average rating of 4.8 stars on Google.
In addition to loving how secluded and peaceful this campground is, several reviewers make note of how clean it is. One wrote that the site has "beautiful scenery! Some sites are more open than others... Bathrooms were clean, had flushing toilets and running water!" Another reviewer, again, pointed out the cleanliness, saying, "Amazing campgrounds right at the Grand Canyon. Clean and nice big spot to set up." There are other ways to get down into the Grand Canyon if a hike straight down and then straight up again isn't quite your speed. You can also drive right to the bottom of the Grand Canyon on this little-visited road with camping and unmatched views. Keep in mind that this driving route won't take you to Bright Angel, but it's a fun excursion, nonetheless.
Desert View Campground
Our next campground is, as its name implies, a place to rest at night that comes with a view. Located near the east entrance of Grand Canyon National Park, Desert View Campground has 49 campsites and requires you to make a reservation in advance to camp there. Reservations are available from April to October (this campsite is closed during the winter months), and can be made up to six months in advance. There are toilets and water available on-site during the season, and past campers say that these facilities are kept clean.
Overall, the site has an average rating of 4.7 stars on Google, with past visitors remarking that everything, from the toilets to the fire pits, is kept very clean. One five-star reviewer said of the site, "Desert View Campground was awesome. It was rustic tent camping. Everything was clean with [a] fire pit and a picnic table."
Similarly, another reviewer wrote, "This campsite is great! The staff there are super friendly and helpful. The bathroom was always clean and stocked with toilet paper and soap. The view of the Grand Canyon that is only a short two-minute walk away from the campsite was amazing! The only drawback is there is no showers at this location, you have to drive to the village 30 minutes away."
Mather Campground
Also with a 4.7-star rating on Google, Mather Campground is significantly larger than the others we've covered on this list. Located in Grand Canyon Village on the park's South Rim, Mather has 327 campsites, bathrooms on-site, and is close to a few scenic hiking trails in the park. Less exclusive perhaps than the previous two sites on this list, it's still a good idea to come prepared with a reservation, especially during the peak tourism season (March-November). If you're traveling in an RV, you'll find a free dump station and sites that are largely pull-through for easy access — though no hookups are available.
Several reviewers of the Mather Campground note that the toilets, showers, and sinks at this campground are clean. It does cost a small fee ($2.50) to shower at this site, so come prepared with cash if you intend to do so. One camper described this spot as a "wonderful campground. Very organized and neat. The best part is there is a shower and laundry (paid service). The campground washrooms are flushable." Rates at this campsite start at $30 per night.
Tusayan Montane Campground
The Tusayan Montane Campground (formerly known as the Ten-X Campground) is located 10 miles from the southern entrance to Grand Canyon National Park. While not inside the park, this easy and short commute makes it a great location to base yourself in if you plan to explore the South Rim of the canyon. Slightly farther away is Grand Canyon Village, where you can find other amenities and shops. Aside from quick access to the national park, the campsite offers a short trail that takes you through the picturesque surroundings.
This campsite has an average rating of 4.6 stars on Google and 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor, with cleanliness being a common praise of the site. While there are no showers at this campsite, there are bathrooms, which have been described as clean and well-maintained by previous visitors. One camper wrote that "the restrooms were immaculate(ly) clean." Another camper shared that they "loved it here! Toilets were extremely clean and stocked. You couldn't ask for a better location. I highly recommend [it]!"
Under Canvas Grand Canyon
Last but not least, we decided to include one luxury location on this list. If your goal is to have facilities that are as clean as possible, your best bet is to book with a company that you pay to upkeep them. While Under Canvas is a glamping site, it's about as barebones as it gets, and has still been described by some as "too rustic." Here, while you may have running water, you will still have to walk between your campsite, the bathroom, and picnic tables. And, its facilities, from the tents to the bathrooms, are reviewed as being immaculately clean.
Located just a 25-minute drive outside of Grand Canyon National Park, Under Canvas is a great basecamp for exploring the park and its trails around the South Rim. This location has the same remote feel, desert atmosphere, and night sky views as any campground in the park. It also benefits from running water and multiple clean showers to refresh yourself after a day of hiking the canyon. You'll get the feel of camping, with the luxury of clean accommodations. Prices at this site start at around $200 per night, but can vary based on which tent you book and when you do so.
Methodology
When putting together this list, we looked specifically for campsites in and around the Grand Canyon where past visitors specifically mentioned cleanliness in their reviews. To pick the finalists that ultimately appear above, we considered how highly each of these sites was rated and how many of those positive reviews specifically made note of clean grounds and facilities. The campsites that made it onto our list are also some of the highest-rated in and around the Grand Canyon. We made sure to include a range of campground sizes and price ranges, with some being more easily accessible than others. We included everything from sites that had no showers to sites with lots of infrastructure in place. Curious about other national parks? We also rounded up the five cleanest campsites in Yosemite, according to reviews.