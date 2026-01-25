Maryland's Under-The-Radar Potomac Island Is A Historic Hub To Kayak, Camp, And Fish
The serene state of Maryland is blessed with over 7,700 miles of coastline, found along such important waterways as the Potomac River, Chesapeake Bay, and the Atlantic Ocean. Throughout the state, you can discover fascinating waterfront towns, such as St. Mary's City, Maryland's oldest town that acts as an outdoor museum, and Solomon's Island, a quaint town with coastal charm and unmatched seafood. Nestled at one of the tips of Maryland's southern St. Mary's peninsula, at the meeting of the Potomac and St. Mary's rivers, lies St. George Island, a petite community with major history. Though it measures less than a square mile, this idyllic isle played a major role in the Revolutionary War, hosting the Battle of St. George's Island between the British and Americans in July 1776. The Maryland soldiers were able to hold off the British from invading the mainland, and the British later abandoned the Chesapeake region.
Today, St. George Island, which is connected to the mainland of Piney Point by a bridge, is home to less than 300 people. While Maryland has a number of secret islands that feel like a quaint paradise, St. George is truly unspoiled with just one seafood shack, few accommodations, and plenty of immersion in nature, including fishing, kayaking, and beachcombing. The island's hushed and remote setting ensures a truly relaxing getaway, while its proximity to more historic sites, such as Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and the Leonardtown Historic District, reveals the region's centuries-old significance.
St. George Island is a 2-hour drive south of Washington, D.C., and the closest major airport is Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The best time to visit St. George Island for beach days, fishing, and camping is between June and August for the warmest weather, though the spring and fall are often quieter and cooler.
Fishing and kayaking on St. George Island
Flanked by two rivers, St. George Island is also bisected by the Island Creek, which is lined with boat docks, fishing boats, and old barns. Here, you'll find St. George Island Landing, which is the island's main public boat ramp to access the waters surrounding St. George Island. Many Airbnbs on the island come with kayaks or paddleboards, or you can bring your own. If you want to rent, Patuxent Adventure Center in Leonardtown, Maryland, offers kayaks and paddleboard rentals during the summer season. From St. George Island Landing, you can cruise around the peaceful waters of Island Creek, past wetland and bird colonies. You may even spot wildlife such as crabs, dolphins, and osprey. You can also launch a kayak at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and then paddle from there to the shores of St. George Island.
The waters around St. George Island are prime for fishing for species such as rockfish and striped bass, or for crabbing. Head out on a fishing charter with North Star Charters, which is based on St. George Island. Dedicated anglers can embark on eight-hour fishing trips on North Star Charters' 46-foot fishing boat. You'll head out towards the Chesapeake Bay to catch species such as rockfish, sea trout, flounder, and Spanish mackerel, depending on the season. "This is the heartland of Western Shore culture and Bay heritage," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Not much to do here but hang out, boat on the bay, and eat local cuisine. Still beautiful and relaxing."
Dining and camping on St. George Island
Lapped by the Potomac River to the west and St. Mary's River to the east, and not far from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, St. George Island is largely shaped by its watery surrounds. After crossing St. George Island Bridge on Piney Point Road, you'll come across Island Inn & Suites, the island's only proper hotel, and Ruddy Duck Seafood and Alehouse, an iconic institution for delicious seafood. Stop for lunch here to fuel up before further adventures ahead. As Maryland is renowned for its crabs, don't miss the local favorites of crab dip or the crab cake sandwich. Located right on the water, Ruddy Duck offers panoramic views of the St. Mary's River.
To truly immerse in the island's laidback rhythms, stay at St. George Island's CampMD, a beloved campground that has been welcoming visitors for over 40 years. Strung along a long and picturesque stretch of sandy beach on the island's southern shore, this classic campground is akin to a summer camp experience, where days are spent fishing off the on-site pier or swimming and kayaking in the cool river waters before gathering around the fire pits at night. There are one to six-bedroom cottages, as well as beachfront campsites. There are also a number of waterfront Airbnbs to rent on the island, from multi-bedroom estates to charming cabins.