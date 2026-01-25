Maryland's Under-The-Radar Potomac Island Is A Historic Hub To Kayak, Camp, And Fish

The serene state of Maryland is blessed with over 7,700 miles of coastline, found along such important waterways as the Potomac River, Chesapeake Bay, and the Atlantic Ocean. Throughout the state, you can discover fascinating waterfront towns, such as St. Mary's City, Maryland's oldest town that acts as an outdoor museum, and Solomon's Island, a quaint town with coastal charm and unmatched seafood. Nestled at one of the tips of Maryland's southern St. Mary's peninsula, at the meeting of the Potomac and St. Mary's rivers, lies St. George Island, a petite community with major history. Though it measures less than a square mile, this idyllic isle played a major role in the Revolutionary War, hosting the Battle of St. George's Island between the British and Americans in July 1776. The Maryland soldiers were able to hold off the British from invading the mainland, and the British later abandoned the Chesapeake region.

Today, St. George Island, which is connected to the mainland of Piney Point by a bridge, is home to less than 300 people. While Maryland has a number of secret islands that feel like a quaint paradise, St. George is truly unspoiled with just one seafood shack, few accommodations, and plenty of immersion in nature, including fishing, kayaking, and beachcombing. The island's hushed and remote setting ensures a truly relaxing getaway, while its proximity to more historic sites, such as Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and the Leonardtown Historic District, reveals the region's centuries-old significance.

St. George Island is a 2-hour drive south of Washington, D.C., and the closest major airport is Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The best time to visit St. George Island for beach days, fishing, and camping is between June and August for the warmest weather, though the spring and fall are often quieter and cooler.