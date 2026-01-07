Maryland's 5 Best-Kept Secret Islands That Feel Like A Quaint Paradise According To The Internet

Water flows everywhere in Maryland, from the rolling Atlantic Ocean and the state's 23 rivers and bays, to the many creeks, lakes, and ponds scattered throughout the state. Maryland's most famous body of water is the iconic Chesapeake Bay, where several bucolic islands reside. Indeed, the Old Line State is home to some 281 named islands, many brimming with serenity, wildlife, and striking natural beauty. In honor of getting away from it all, we've rounded up Maryland's five best-kept secret islands that feel like a quaint paradise, and that also happen to be within easy reach of East Coast hubs like Washington D.C., Baltimore, and Annapolis.

Along with promising visitors a dreamy escape, Maryland's islands are rich in history, and one of the finest places in America to feast on fresh, delicious seafood. Chesapeake Bay, an estuary where salt and freshwater meet to become Maryland's largest body of water, is home to watermen, generations of workers who make their living crabbing, fishing, oystering, packing, boat building, and more. Those professions have sustained the region since colonial times, but before European settlers arrived, native populations inhabited some islands for as long as 12,000 years.

While Assateague Island, known for its majestic wild horses, pretty dunes, and forests, certainly has all the feels of a quaint paradise, we deemed it a tad too popular for our list of best-kept secrets. With this in mind, we scoured the internet for good words from locals, visitors, tourism organizations, and travel publications to help us select five of Maryland's most beautiful hidden-gem islands.