The Best Places To Get A Cuban Sandwich In Miami, According To A Local
When you think of mouth-watering sandwiches throughout the U.S., which ones spring to mind? A strong case can be made that the best cheesesteak and pork sandwiches come from Philadelphia. But if it's a Cubano you seek (otherwise known as a Cuban sandwich), Miami, Florida, is hands down the place to go (outside of the island nation itself, of course, which is located just an hour and a half away by plane). Though I was born in Miami and have lived here my whole life, my parents are proud Cubans. One of the ways I've celebrated my heritage over the years is by frequenting Cuban restaurants that sell delicious and authentic meals like "vaca frita" (crispy shredded beef sautéed with onions and citrus), "arroz con pollo" (chicken and rice), and "palomilla" (thin-sliced top sirloin pan-seared with onions). But my primary choice, especially when I'm on the go and want a handheld option that won't make a mess, is the authentic Cubano.
This delectable Cuban sandwich, which first rose to prominence in the mid-20th century, particularly in Miami and Tampa, is a hot sandwich built on Cuban bread that's typically buttered on the outside and grilled until golden. The classic version is layered with mojo‑marinated roast pork, Swiss cheese, thinly sliced deli ham, tangy dill pickles, and yellow mustard, which combine seamlessly to give the sandwich its signature texture and flavor. After the ingredients are stacked inside the bread, the sandwich is griddled on a panini-style press so the cheese melts and the bread crisps evenly. Gooey goodness!
Worked up an appetite yet? Read on to discover four restaurants in Miami that not only serve a mean Cuban sandwich, but also boast a rich history.
Versailles Restaurant
Founded by Felipe A. Valls Sr., a Cuban exile, Versailles is touted as the most famous Cuban restaurant in the world. Named for the Château de Versailles, the restaurant's mirrored walls and elegant chandeliers evoke the French palace while its extensive menu is decidedly Cuban. In fact, the restaurant continues to use Cuban recipes passed down through generations. The secret to Versailles' Cuban sandwich in particular lies in the homemade Cuban bread and the combination of flavors, from sweet ham and roast pork loin to butter and pickles, that makes this an enduring Cuban staple.
More than just a place to eat an iconic Cubano, Versailles has come to be regarded as the cultural and social heart of Miami's Cuban-American community since its opening in 1971. The restaurant is a popular gathering spot for Cuban expats, tourists, and others wishing to discuss local or Cuban politics over "cafecito" (Cuban coffee), which they can conveniently purchase at "La Ventanita" (the walk-up window) — a concept started by Versailles that eventually spread all across Miami. Every time I've been here, the clientele has run the gamut from large families and Little League teams stopping by after practice to college students grabbing a bite between classes. Patrons are known to order the Cuban sandwich, especially at lunchtime.
Versailles is ideally situated on Calle Ocho (Eighth Street) in the beating heart of Miami's Cuban diaspora. Little Havana is one of Florida's most unique neighborhoods thanks to its colorful murals, Domino Park (where locals duke it out at dominoes), lively nightclubs, and galleries. Don't be surprised if you arrive amid a protest or run into a politician, as many aspiring to office are known to drop by to court the Cuban-American vote.
La Carreta Restaurant
If I'm in the mood for a Cuban sandwich but in a quieter, more relaxed setting than Versailles, I often bring my wife and daughter to La Carreta. The name means "the oxcart," a nod to traditional rural Cuba and the sugar-cane plantations where such carts were commonplace. Founded in 1976, the restaurant has historically been a community hub where people linger to enjoy coffee and pastries while conversing about neighborhood goings-on.
The eatery's "abuela" (grandma) style menu appeals to those seeking an authentic, family-friendly experience, much like gathering around the table at home. And it isn't surprising that the delicious Cubano here tastes very similar to Versailles' and contains all the same ingredients. La Carreta is owned by the Valls Group, which includes Versailles and over 30 other establishments. The menu features both a traditional but hearty Cubano and a Cuban Especial (larger version), plus variations like a La Carreta Special with chorizo (sausage) in addition to the classic ingredients. Another popular Cuban sandwich that I often order here is the Media Noche (Midnight Sandwich), which consists of a sweet, soft egg dough bread. It's less crunchy than the Cubano, but no less scrumptious!
One of the things I like most about La Carreta is that, unlike other Cuban restaurants, it has a considerably spacious dining area, with the added option of al fresco dining on cooler nights. There's rarely a wait, and with reasonably priced, generous portions, La Carreta offers great value for the budget-conscious. The fact that travelers regard Miami as one of America's most walkable cities is convenient for those looking to burn off some calories, especially if your sandwich is followed by a tasty dessert like cheesecake or flan (caramel custard).
Islas Canarias Restaurant
I'm embarrassed to admit that I never knew Islas Canarias existed until 2015, when I moved to a spot only 10 minutes from its original location. After trying the outstanding Cubano, this quickly became one of my favorite Cuban restaurants. The business was founded by Raul and Amelia Garcia in 1977 and, like Versailles and La Carreta, melds traditional Cuban cuisine with a warm, family-oriented vibe.
Open daily starting at 7:30 a.m., Islas Canarias (Spanish for "Canary Islands") offers both a standard Cuban sandwich and a larger Cuban Especial version, much like La Carreta. Patrons also love coming here for the croquetas (croquettes), which are known the city over. These savory ham rolls are added to the customer's Cuban sandwich when they request the popular "Croqueta Preparada." My sister was the one who first introduced me to the restaurant when waxing lyrical about the best spots for a killer croqueta in South Florida.
Although Miami has been labeled America's rudest city, that hasn't been my experience — especially at Cuban restaurants like Islas Canarias, where the ambiance is consistently warm and friendly. Sure, drivers can sometimes be a little testy, but it's nothing that a fantastic Cuban sandwich can't fix. Not only did we have a family lunch here on Mother's Day one year, but I've also brought my wife to Islas Canarias for date night. Given the top-notch food and first-rate service this establishment offers, I'm confident we'll continue coming for the foreseeable future.
Sergio's Restaurant
Not to be outdone by its peers is Sergio's, a woman-founded, third-generation small business that celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025. Its fantastic food, stellar service, and storied past earned it the Miami New Times' 2024 Best of Miami Award for best Cuban restaurant. One of the things that makes Sergio's stand out is its use of robot servers to carry plates from the kitchen to diners. My toddler was initially fearful of these handy assistants, but has since come to love them as she's gotten older.
In addition, several Sergio's locations I've visited boast exposed brick, hardwood floors, and dim lighting, creating a cozy, inviting setting in which to savor splendid dishes. I've tried the standard Cubano as well as the Croqueta Preparada, and they each send my taste buds into overdrive. Another superb sandwich is the "pan con lechón," roasted pork topped with marinated onions and mojo sauce on Cuban bread.
The restaurant also gives Islas Canarias a run for its money when it comes to croquetas, having sold more than 25 million of them through 2025 and breaking the record for the world's longest croqueta in 2021. It's what my father looks forward to the most when we invite him to Sergio's for his birthday or Father's Day. My mom, however, gravitates to the "pan con bistec" (steak sandwich), which they load with delicious string potatoes she can't get enough of. Finally, my wife is partial to the restaurant's "La Flaca" fit menu, which includes lower-carb, higher-protein, healthier options.