The Best Places To Get A Cuban Sandwich In Miami, According To A Local

When you think of mouth-watering sandwiches throughout the U.S., which ones spring to mind? A strong case can be made that the best cheesesteak and pork sandwiches come from Philadelphia. But if it's a Cubano you seek (otherwise known as a Cuban sandwich), Miami, Florida, is hands down the place to go (outside of the island nation itself, of course, which is located just an hour and a half away by plane). Though I was born in Miami and have lived here my whole life, my parents are proud Cubans. One of the ways I've celebrated my heritage over the years is by frequenting Cuban restaurants that sell delicious and authentic meals like "vaca frita" (crispy shredded beef sautéed with onions and citrus), "arroz con pollo" (chicken and rice), and "palomilla" (thin-sliced top sirloin pan-seared with onions). But my primary choice, especially when I'm on the go and want a handheld option that won't make a mess, is the authentic Cubano.

This delectable Cuban sandwich, which first rose to prominence in the mid-20th century, particularly in Miami and Tampa, is a hot sandwich built on Cuban bread that's typically buttered on the outside and grilled until golden. The classic version is layered with mojo‑marinated roast pork, Swiss cheese, thinly sliced deli ham, tangy dill pickles, and yellow mustard, which combine seamlessly to give the sandwich its signature texture and flavor. After the ingredients are stacked inside the bread, the sandwich is griddled on a panini-style press so the cheese melts and the bread crisps evenly. Gooey goodness!

Worked up an appetite yet? Read on to discover four restaurants in Miami that not only serve a mean Cuban sandwich, but also boast a rich history.